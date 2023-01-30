Opinion: How To Put An End To A Toxic Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiDs5_0kWSie6B00
Photo byOmar Tursić/Unsplash

Ending a toxic relationship can be one of the most challenging and complex things you may ever have to do. It's hard to let go of someone you care about, even if they harm you. However, staying in a toxic relationship can harm your mental and physical health. It's essential to recognize when a relationship has become poisonous and take action to end it. Here are some tips to help you navigate ending a toxic relationship.

  1. The first step in ending a toxic relationship is to recognize the signs. These signs can include verbal or physical abuse, manipulation, control, or constant criticism. If you feel like you're walking on eggshells around your partner or constantly second-guessing yourself, you're likely in a toxic relationship.
  2. Ending a toxic relationship can be difficult, and seeking support is essential. Talk to a friend or family member you trust, or consider reaching out to a therapist or counselor. They can help you process your feelings and provide practical advice and support.
  3. One of the most important things you can do when ending a toxic relationship is to set boundaries. This means telling your partner what you will and will not tolerate. For example, if they continue to engage in abusive behavior, you need to let them know that it will not be tolerated and that you will end the relationship if it continues.
  4. Ending a toxic relationship can be difficult, and it's essential to be prepared for your partner's reaction. They may try to convince you to stay, or they may become angry or aggressive. It's important to remember that their behavior is not your fault, and you have the right to leave the relationship.
  5. Take time for yourself. This means giving yourself space to process your feelings and to heal. It's important to be kind to yourself and to do things that make you happy.
  6. Ending a toxic relationship can be difficult, but learning from the experience is essential. Take the time to reflect on what you want and need in a relationship, what red flags you missed, or how you can improve yourself. Remember that you deserve to be in a healthy and happy relationship.
  7. If ending a toxic relationship has affected you in a way that you have a hard time coping with and finding a way to move on, it might be best to reach out for professional help. A therapist or counselor can help you process your feelings and work through the trauma of an abusive or toxic relationship.
  8. It's essential to keep yourself safe when ending a toxic relationship. If your partner has been physically or emotionally abusive, it's necessary to have a plan in place for your safety. This may include getting a restraining order or finding a safe place to stay.
  9. It's easy to blame yourself for staying in a toxic relationship, but it's important to remember that you are not to blame. Abusive partners can be skilled at manipulating and controlling their victims, and it's not your fault that you couldn't leave sooner.

Remember that it's not the end: Ending a toxic relationship can feel like the end of the world, but it's important to remember that it's not the end. It's the beginning of a new chapter in your life, where you can focus on yourself and your happiness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant here to help you navigate the waters.

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Warnings Signs Someone is With A Narcissistic Partner

A narcissistic partner can be challenging to identify, as they often display charm and confidence at the beginning of a relationship. However, as time goes on, their true colors may emerge, leading to a toxic and damaging relationship. Understanding the warning signs of a narcissistic partner is important to protect yourself and seek help if necessary.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Begin Finding Purpose and Meaning In Life

Finding purpose and meaning in life can be a daunting task, especially in a fast-paced world that often prioritizes external success and material wealth. However, having a clear sense of purpose and meaning can bring greater satisfaction and fulfillment to one’s life. Here are some tips to help you find your purpose and meaning:

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Blame Someone If They Are In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When in a relationship with a narcissist, it is common to blame yourself for the problems and difficulties that arise. Narcissists are experts at manipulating and exploiting those around them, and it can be easy to believe that the issues in the relationship are your fault. However, it is essential to understand that it is not your fault if you are in a relationship with a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Codependency Plays A Huge Role In Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story

Opinion: Serial Monogamists Are Rampant On The Dating Scene

Freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first serious boyfriend. College held the promise of new experiences and opportunities, and dating casually was one that I was eager to explore.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Build A Strong Connection On A First Date

A first date can be an exciting and nerve-wracking experience as you get to know someone new and hopefully make a connection that can lead to a long-lasting relationship. However, first impressions can be hard to shake, and making a solid connection on a first date can be challenging. Here is how you can set yourself up for success.

Read full story

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Don't End Due To A Catastrophic Event

“I can order takeout now, so it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my fiance’ insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble is brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach face constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggle to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story

Opinion: Building a Healthy Relationship After Infidelity

Infidelity can be one of the most devastating experiences in a relationship. When trust is broken, it can take a long time to rebuild and regain the love and connection that was once there. However, with hard work and a commitment to change, it is possible to build a healthy relationship after infidelity. Here are some steps to help you on your journey toward healing and rebuilding your relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Coping With A Toxic Relationship Is Not Easy

Dealing with a toxic relationship can be one of the most challenging experiences in life. It can leave you feeling drained, hurt, and hopeless. The poisonous partner may be controlling, abusive, or manipulative, and it can be hard to see a way out. But there is hope. Here are some tips for coping with a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships

Narcissists are often known for their charm, charisma, and manipulation tactics. They can be hard to spot, but their actions can cause significant harm to those in their lives. In relationships, narcissistic individuals often use psychological tactics to control and manipulate their partners. Understanding these tactics can help you identify and cope with narcissistic behavior.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Understanding The Power Dynamics in Narcissistic Relationships

In a narcissistic relationship, the power dynamics are often skewed in favor of the narcissist. The narcissist holds all the cards and wields their power over their partner with an iron fist. This can leave the victim feeling helpless, trapped, and powerless. However, it is possible to take control of your life and regain your power even in the face of a narcissistic partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The Impact of Childhood Trauma on Attracting Narcissistic Partners

Childhood trauma can profoundly impact our lives, shaping our beliefs, behaviors, and relationships. When it comes to attracting narcissistic partners, childhood trauma can play a significant role in perpetuating a cycle of abuse and manipulation. In this blog post, we'll explore the connection between childhood trauma and attracting narcissistic partners and what you can do to break this cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Role of Empathy in Narcissistic Relationships

As someone affected by a narcissistic relationship, I understand all too well the importance of empathy in these types of relationships. Empathy, or the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a crucial component of healthy relationships, and it is often lacking in relationships with narcissists.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Social Media Has Impacts On Long-Term Relationships

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and interact with each other. While it has benefits, such as making it easier to stay connected with friends and family, it has also impacted long-term relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Conflict In A Relationship Is Necessary To Maintain A Healthy Connection

Handling disagreements and conflicts in a relationship can be a challenging task, but it is essential for maintaining a healthy and long-lasting connection. Conflict is a normal part of any relationship, and it can arise from various causes, such as differences in opinions, misunderstandings, and unmet expectations. How you manage these disagreements and conflicts can make or break your relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Victims In Subtle Ways

If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Trust After It Has Been Broken Will Take Time

I have only shared a piece of my past with several people. In the initial stages of dating my fiance,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stopped Spilling Every Detail About Your Relationship

My husband is a very private person. He is cautious regarding what he shares with others, including his closest friends and family. I am the complete opposite. I have been an open book, especially with my close friends.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs That Someone Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the most challenging part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy