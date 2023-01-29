Opinion: How To Begin Understanding the Motives behind Narcissistic Manipulation

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwRcf_0kVWodHp00
Photo byFelipe Callado/Unsplash

Narcissistic manipulation is a common tactic used by individuals with a narcissistic personality disorder to control and exploits others for their gain. It can be challenging to recognize and understand the motives behind selfish manipulation, as narcissists are often skilled at hiding their true intentions. However, understanding the underlying reasons can help you to protect yourself and avoid falling victim to their manipulation tactics.

  1. Narcissists have an insatiable need for attention and admiration, often manipulating others. They may flatter, charm, or praise you for making you feel good about yourself and then turn on you to make you feel bad. They may also try to make you feel inferior or inadequate so that they can feel superior and in control.
  2. A need for power and control often drives narcissists. They will manipulate others to get what they want, whether it’s material possessions, status, or control over others. They may use lies, flattery, guilt, or other tactics to manipulate you into doing what they want. They may also try to isolate you from friends, family, or other sources of support to increase their control over you.
  3. Narcissists often hold grudges and will go to great lengths to get revenge on those they perceive as having wronged them. They may use manipulation to hurt or harm you in retaliation for real or perceived slights. They may also try to turn others against you to damage your reputation or to make you look bad.
  4. Narcissists see other people as mere objects to be used for their gain, and they will often manipulate others to get what they want. They may use flattery, charm, or other tactics to get you to give them what they want, whether it’s money, time, or attention. They may also try to isolate you from others to increase their control over you.
  5. Despite their confident exterior, many narcissists struggle with deep-seated insecurity and low self-esteem. They may manipulate others to make themselves feel better or hide their insecurities. They may use flattery, charm, or other tactics to make you feel good about yourself and then turn on you to make you feel bad. It’s important to remember that narcissistic manipulation is not your fault. Narcissists are skilled at using tactics like flattery, charm, and guilt to manipulate others, and it can be difficult to resist their influence. However, by understanding the motives behind narcissistic manipulation, you can protect yourself and avoid falling victim to their tactics.ou

