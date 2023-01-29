Opinion: Dating Apps in 2023 Have Come A Long Way

Photo by Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash

Dating apps have come a long way in recent years, with new features and options to make it easier to find the perfect match. This year there are many dating apps to choose from, but which one is the best for you? Here are the top dating apps to consider in 2023.

Tinder: Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps in the world, with a reputation for being a casual dating app. It's a simple concept: users are shown a photo of a potential match, and if they're interested, they swipe right. If they're not, they swipe left. If both users swipe right, they're a match and can start chatting. The app also includes a premium version, Tinder Plus, which offers additional features such as unlimited swipes, the ability to see who has liked your profile, and the ability to change your location.

2. Bumble: Bumble is similar to Tinder because it's a location-based dating app showing potential matches based on your preferences. However, Bumble differentiates itself by only allowing women to make the first move. If a game is made, the woman has 24 hours to initiate a conversation before the match expires. Bumble also offers a Bumble BFF feature, which helps users find friends, and a Bumble Bizz feature, which allows users to find professional connections.

3. OkCupid: OkCupid is a dating app that focuses on more than looks. It uses a comprehensive questionnaire to determine compatibility between users. The app also offers a variety of ways to communicate with potential matches, including instant messaging and video calls. OkCupid has a reputation for being more relationship-oriented than other dating apps.

4. Hinge: Hinge is a dating app focusing on relationships and connections. The app uses a unique swiping system that emphasizes personality over looks. Users are shown a series of prompts, such as "I'm looking for someone who is..." or "I'm looking for someone who likes..." They can swipe through potential matches based on how well they align with their preferences. Hinge also allows users to share their Instagram profiles, which can give a more well-rounded view of their personality.

5. HER: HER is a dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. It's an excellent option for a more inclusive and supportive dating app experience. HER features a large community of users and offers a variety of ways to communicate with potential matches, including instant messaging and video calls.

6. Hily: Hily is a dating app that uses AI technology to match users based on their preferences. The app uses a personality test to determine compatibility and machine learning to suggest matches. Hily also has a variety of safety features, including the ability to report suspicious behavior and a part that verifies the identity of users.

7. Coffee Meets Bagel: Coffee Meets Bagel is a dating app that focuses on quality over quantity. Users receive one match daily at noon and can like or pass on the game. If both users like each other, they can start chatting. The app also offers a "Discover" feature, which allows users to search for potential matches.

8. Clover: Clover is a dating app that focuses on simplicity and convenience. The app uses a swiping system similar to Tinder but offers additional features such as the ability to search for potential matches, see who has liked your profile, and chat with possible partners.

No matter which one you use, the verdict is in. Online dating and using apps to find a potential partner are no longer strange it is the new normal.