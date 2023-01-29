Opinion: How to Rebuild Trust After Dating a Narcissist

Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov/Unsplash

Rebuilding trust after dating a narcissist can be challenging, but it is an essential step in healing and moving on with your life. Narcissists tend to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them, and the trust broken in the relationship can have a lasting impact on your emotional well-being. However, by healing and rebuilding confidence in yourself and others, you can move forward with a renewed sense of self-worth and self-esteem.

The first step in rebuilding trust after dating a narcissist is understanding that it is not your fault. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it challenging to recognize and acknowledge the abuse. It is important to remember that the abuse was not your fault and that you are not to blame for the narcissist's actions.

The next step is to take time for self-care and self-compassion. Narcissistic abuse can take a toll on your emotional well-being, and taking the time to heal and practice self-care is essential. This may include engaging in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment, seeking the support of friends and family, and seeking the help of a therapist or counselor.

Another critical step in rebuilding trust is to establish boundaries. Narcissists often want to control and micromanage their partners, and setting boundaries around your time, space, and relationships is essential. This means making it clear that your partner will not control you and that you have the right to make your own decisions.

Often we forget to do the work required to rebuild trust within ourselves. Narcissists often make their partners feel guilty for setting boundaries, and it is essential to remember that you deserve to be treated with respect and kindness. Rebuilding trust in yourself means learning to trust your instincts.

Not everyone out there is toxic/abusive. Although it will be difficult, remember that there are people out there who want the best for you and aren't manipulative. By setting boundaries and protecting your space, you will only allow the people who deserve to be there to exist in your world.