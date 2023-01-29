Opinion: How to Be Your Own Person in a Serious Relationship

Photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

Being in a relationship can be one of the most fulfilling experiences of your life, but it can also be challenging at times. One of the biggest challenges is maintaining your sense of self while also being in a partnership. It's important to remember that you are your person, and you should never feel like you have to give up your individuality to make a relationship work.

First and foremost, it's essential to maintain your independence. This means making time for yourself, pursuing your interests, and having your own set of friends. By having a solid sense of self, you will be better equipped to handle any challenges in the relationship. It also allows you to bring your unique perspective and interests to the relationship, making it stronger and more fulfilling.

Setting boundaries will help you communicate to your partner about what you are comfortable with and what you are not. This can be regarding physical touch, emotional boundaries, or even time management. By setting boundaries, you are communicating your needs and values to your partner, and they can better understand and respect them.

Make room for open and honest communication. It's important to express your thoughts and feelings and to be willing to listen to your partner's as well. This can help to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts from arising. When you can communicate effectively, you can work through any challenges in the relationship.

Building a solid support system is essential in maintaining a sense of self in a relationship. This means surrounding yourself with friends and family members who love and support you. They can provide you with a sounding board when you need to talk through something or just be there to listen when you need to vent. They can also offer you a different perspective, which can be valuable in any relationship.

Be honest with yourself and your partner about your needs and wants. Knowing what you want and being able to communicate it effectively can be challenging, but it is necessary to have a healthy relationship. When you are honest with yourself and your partner, you can ensure that your needs are being met and that you are both on the same page.

Being in a relationship requires flexibility and adaptability. You should be open to trying new things, learning from your partner, and growing. By embracing change and growth, you can strengthen the relationship and become a better version of yourself.

Being your own person in a relationship is essential to a healthy partnership. Remember, you are an individual and should never feel like you have to give up your individuality to make a relationship work. By following these tips, you can have a fulfilling and meaningful relationship while staying true to yourself.