Opinion: The Pros and Cons of Co-habitating With A Partner Before Marriage

Living together before marriage, also known as cohabitation, has become increasingly popular in recent years. While there are certainly some benefits to this arrangement, there are also some drawbacks that should be considered before deciding to move in with your partner.

One of the biggest pros of living together before marriage is that it can provide a sense of security and stability. By living together, couples can see how they function daily and work through any issues that may arise. This can be beneficial for both parties, as it can help to ensure that they are compatible and can make a long-term commitment to each other.

In this day and age, living together before marriage can be a great way to save money. By sharing expenses such as rent and bills, couples can reduce their overall cost of living. This can be especially beneficial for those just starting out in their careers and may not have a lot of disposable income.

I advocate for living together before marriage so that you learn about your partner's habits and routines. This can help to prevent any surprises or misunderstandings down the road. For example, an ex-boyfriend of mine as an alcoholic, and I had no idea until we lived together because he could no longer hide the habit.

One drawback that is often surfaced about living together prior to marriage is that it can put a lot of pressure on a relationship. When you live with someone, you are with them all the time, which can be overwhelming for some couples. It can also lead to resentment and dissatisfaction if one partner feels they are not getting enough alone time or attention.

Statistically, living together before marriage can increase the chances of a relationship ending. Studies have shown that couples who live together before marriage are more likely to break up than those who don't. This can be especially true for younger couples who may not be as emotionally mature or ready for the commitment of marriage.

Living together before marriage can also be detrimental when one partner is not ready for the commitment. This can cause resentment and dissatisfaction, leading to the breakdown of the relationship.

Either way, there are pros and cons to living together before marriage. While it can provide a sense of security and stability in a relationship, it can also put a lot of pressure on the relationship and increase the chances of a relationship ending. Couples need to consider their individual goals and priorities and the health of their relationship before deciding to move in together. If you choose to live together before marriage, it's essential to have open and honest communication with your partner, establish clear boundaries, and set realistic expectations for the future. It's also important to understand that living together before marriage is not a guarantee for a successful marriage.

