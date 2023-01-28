Opinion: Signs That a Narcissist is Incapable of Changing

Photo by Vitor Monthay/Unsplash

When dating a narcissist, it can be easy to hold onto the hope that they will change and the relationship will improve. However, the reality is that narcissists often lack the capacity for self-reflection and empathy and cannot make meaningful changes to their behavior. Understanding the signs that a narcissist is incapable of change can help you make the difficult decision to leave the relationship and move on with your life.

One of the most telling signs that a narcissist is incapable of change is their lack of accountability. Narcissists often blame others for their problems and refuse to take responsibility for their actions. They may make empty promises to change but never follow through or may even become defensive and angry when confronted about their behavior. This lack of accountability clearly indicates that they are unwilling to make the necessary changes to improve the relationship.

Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, which is at the core of their behavior. They may not understand or care about their behavior's impact on others and may even become angry or dismissive when confronted about it. This lack of empathy clearly indicates that they are incapable of understanding or caring about the needs and feelings of others.

Narcissists will continually resist therapy or counseling. Narcissists often have difficulty admitting that they have a problem and may resist the idea of therapy or counseling. They may also become defensive or dismissive when confronted about their behavior in therapy, which is a clear indication that they are unwilling to make the necessary changes to improve the relationship.

Narcissists may temporarily change their behavior to appease their partner, but they almost always revert to their old behavior. This inconsistency in behavior is a clear indication that they are not committed to making lasting changes to improve the relationship.

It is important to note that some narcissists may attempt to change their behavior to manipulate their partner into staying in the relationship. They may make promises of change, but the difference is usually not genuine, and the behavior usually reverts to the same pattern.

Don't be surprised when your feelings are met with a lack of remorse or guilt. Narcissists often have difficulty feeling remorse or responsibility for their actions, as they do not see their behavior as problematic or harmful. They may even become defensive or dismissive when confronted about the impact of their behavior on others. This lack of remorse or guilt clearly indicates that they are incapable of understanding or caring about the effects of their behavior on others.

It can be easy to hold onto the hope that they will change and the relationship will improve. However, the reality is that narcissists often lack the capacity for self-reflection and empathy and cannot make meaningful changes to their behavior. Understanding the signs that a narcissist is not capable of change, such as lack of accountability, lack of empathy, resistance to therapy, inability to change their behavior, lack of remorse or guilt, and manipulation tactics, can help you to make the difficult decision to leave the relationship and move on with your life.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-compassion-chronicles/202212/can-someone-bpd-or-npd-change