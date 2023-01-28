Opinion: How To Set Boundaries With a Narcissistic Partner

Stacy Ann

Setting boundaries with a narcissistic partner can be a difficult and overwhelming task, but it is crucial for maintaining your mental and emotional well-being. Narcissists tend to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them for their benefit, and without clear boundaries, you may find yourself constantly being taken advantage of and feeling drained.

Understand that narcissists have a distorted sense of self. They have an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for constant validation and attention, and a lack of empathy for others. This can make it difficult for them to understand and respect the boundaries of others. They may see boundaries as a challenge to their authority or a personal attack on their ego.

Setting boundaries is not about changing your narcissistic partner or trying to control their behavior. It is about taking responsibility for your well-being and creating a balance in the relationship. It is about clearly communicating your needs and expectations and standing up for yourself when those boundaries are crossed.

One of the most critical boundaries to set is to establish healthy communication. Narcissists are often poor communicators and may use manipulation and gaslighting tactics to avoid accountability for their actions. Have clear, direct, and honest communication with your partner, and to hold them accountable for their behavior. This can be difficult, as narcissists may react with anger or defensiveness when confronted, but it is vital to stay firm in your stance and not back down.

Establish healthy personal boundaries. Narcissists often want to control and micromanage their partners and can become jealous and possessive if they feel their partner is not giving them enough attention. Set boundaries around your time, space, and relationships to make it clear that your partner will not control you.

Protect your emotional well-being. Narcissists can be emotionally draining and can cause a lot of stress and anxiety in their partners. It is essential to take care of yourself emotionally and to set boundaries around how much emotional energy you are willing to give to your partner. This may include setting limits around how much time you spend with your partner or how much you talk about your problems with them.

One of the most challenging boundaries to set is establishing financial boundaries. Narcissists often use money as a means of control and manipulation and may pressure their partners into giving them money or allowing them to control their finances. Set boundaries around your financial independence and make it clear that your partner will not financially exploit you.

Set boundaries around physical and sexual boundaries. Narcissists may use physical and sexual manipulation to control their partners, and you must set clear boundaries around what you are uncomfortable with.

It is important to remember that setting boundaries with a narcissistic partner is not a one-time event but a continuous process. Narcissists will often test your limits to see if they can push them, and it is important to remain firm and consistent in your stance.

Seek the support of a therapist or counselor, as they can provide you with the tools and strategies you need to set and maintain boundaries with a narcissistic partner.

Setting boundaries with a narcissistic partner is crucial for maintaining mental and emotional well-being. After taking this step, you may realize that you are still not in a good place. Leaving a relationship that does not serve you is never a sign of weakness, get out while you can.

