Opinion: There Are Serious Psychology Effects From Financial Control in Relationships.

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUSrf_0kOttcNh00
Photo bywocintechchat/unsplash

Financial control in relationships is a form of abuse that can severely affect an individual's well-being and independence. It occurs when one partner controls the other's access to money, assets, and other financial resources. This can include withholding money, controlling access to bank accounts, and preventing the other partner from working. The effects of financial control in relationships can be devastating and have long-term consequences.

Victims of this type of control lose their financial independence. When a partner exerts control over the other's access to money and assets, it can make it difficult for the victim to make financial decisions and support themselves. This can leave them feeling trapped and dependent on their abuser.

Financial control in relationships can also lead to economic abuse. This can include withholding money, controlling access to bank accounts, and preventing the other partner from working. This can make it difficult for the victims to support themselves financially and leave them in a state of poverty.

Another effect of financial control in relationships is the impact on mental health. Being financially controlled can cause feelings of worthlessness, shame, and depression. It can make it difficult for the victim to trust others and form healthy relationships. It can also lead to a loss of self-esteem and self-worth.

Financial control can also lead to a lack of safety in a relationship. It can make it difficult for victims to leave an abusive relationship as they may not have the financial resources to support themselves. This can leave them feeling trapped and unable to escape the abuse.

A severe effect of financial control in relationships is the impact on children. Children can be affected by financial control in many ways, such as a lack of education, health care, and extracurricular activities. Financial management can also affect their emotional and mental well-being, as they may be exposed to the stress and tension caused by economic issues in the household.

It's important to note that financial control can happen to anyone, regardless of income, education, or profession. Abusive partners may use financial management to exert power and control over their victims.

If you or someone you know is experiencing financial control in a relationship, it's essential to seek help. The first step is to talk to someone you trust, whether a friend, family member or professional counselor. It's essential to have a support system in place to help you through this difficult time.

Seek professional help, such as counseling or therapy. A therapist or counselor can help you work through the trauma of financial control and provide the tools you need to move forward. They can also help you to identify patterns in your relationships and provide strategies for avoiding financially controlling relationships in the future.

Consider your safety when leaving a financially controlling relationship. This can include developing a safety plan and seeking legal assistance if necessary.

Focus on rebuilding your financial independence. This can include finding a job, opening a bank account, and creating a budget. Start to control your finances and make your own financial decisions.

Financial control in relationships is a form of abuse that can severely affect an individual's well-being and independence. It can lead to a loss of financial freedom, economic abuse, mental health issues, lack of safety, and an impact on children. Recognize the signs of financial control and seek help. It's also important to focus on rebuilding your financial independence and safety. Remember, you deserve to be in a healthy and fulfilling relationship where your financial freedom and security are respected.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# financial abuse# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: How to Spot a Narcissist On Dating Apps

Dating apps/online dating has made it easier for people to connect with others, but it has also made it easier for narcissists to manipulate and exploit those looking for love. Narcissists are experts at presenting a false self to the world, and it cannot be easy to spot one when dating online. However, by understanding the signs of narcissism and knowing what to look for, you can protect yourself from falling victim to a narcissistic online dating scam.

Read full story

Opinion: The Consequences of Staying in a Long-Term Relationship With a Narcissist

Staying in a relationship with a narcissist for too long can have severe consequences for one's mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. They often use manipulation, control, and gaslighting tactics to exploit and abuse those around them, and the longer you stay in the relationship, the more difficult it can be to extricate yourself from their grasp.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: There Are Links Between Narcissism and Gaslighting in Relationships

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which the manipulator makes the victim question their sanity, memories, or perceptions. Narcissists often use gaslighting tactics in their relationships to gain control and exploit those around them. This can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and acknowledge the abuse and can have a lasting impact on their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Recognize Emotional Blackmail In Dating Relationships

Emotional blackmail is a form of manipulation that can occur in dating relationships. It involves using emotional manipulation to control, coerce, or exploit a partner. Emotional blackmail can take many forms, but it usually consists in threatening to hurt oneself or others, withholding affection or attention, or using guilt to manipulate a partner. Recognizing and dealing with emotional blackmail in dating relationships can be challenging, but it's essential to understand the dynamics of this type of manipulation to protect yourself and your well-being.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with the Stress of Planning a Wedding

Planning a wedding can be one of the most exciting and stressful times in a person's life. There are many details to consider, from the venue and dress to the guest list and the menu. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the stress of planning a wedding, but there are ways to manage it and make the process more manageable.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of A Breakup From A Healthy Relationship

Breaking up with a partner can be difficult and emotional, but it can be especially challenging when the relationship is unhealthy. Coping with the aftermath of a breakup from an unhealthy relationship can be a long and challenging process, but there are ways to move forward and heal.

Read full story

Opinion: Coping With The Effects Of Verbal And Emotional Abuse

Verbal and emotional abuse can severely impact an individual's mental health. It can manifest in forms of belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even manipulation, which can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and seek help. Understanding the effects of verbal and emotional abuse on mental health and learning how to cope with them is crucial for healing and moving forward.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Recognize The Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Toxic relationships can be challenging to recognize and even harder to leave. They can be emotionally draining, damaging our self-esteem, and even physically harmful. However, it is important to know the signs of a toxic relationship and seek help to protect yourself and move towards a healthier future.

Read full story

Opinion: Consult A Therapist When Dating a Narcissist.

Dating a narcissist (even one seeking reform) is an emotionally draining and challenging experience, and it is vital to have the support of a therapist to navigate through it. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. A therapist can provide you with the tools and strategies you need to set and maintain boundaries and to take care of your own mental and emotional well-being.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Achieving Healthy Skin Requires Starting A Specific Routine

Having clear, healthy-looking skin is something that many of us strive for. However, achieving this is not easy, especially with many skincare products and routines. First and foremost, it's essential to understand your skin type. Everyone's skin is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. Identify whether you have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin to choose the right products and create a routine that works for you.

Read full story

Opinion: Tips To Start Saving Money on Groceries and Meal -planning

Grocery shopping is necessary, but it can also significantly drain your budget. However, with a bit of planning and some innovative strategies, you can save money on groceries without sacrificing the quality of your meals.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How to Create a Successful Morning Routine

Starting your day off on the right foot can make all the difference in how productive and successful your day will be. Creating a successful morning routine can set you up for success and make the most of your day.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Different Love Languages In A Relationship

We all have different ways of expressing and receiving love in our relationships. Some people may feel loved through acts of service, while others may feel loved through physical touch or verbal affirmations. This concept is known as love languages, a term Dr. Gary Chapman popularized in his book "The Five Love Languages." Understanding and respecting your partner's love language can be critical in creating a fulfilling and satisfying relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with An Introverted Partner's Need For Alone Time

In long-term relationships, one of the most important things is finding a balance between spending time together and having time alone. While it's important to have a strong connection with your partner, you must have time to yourself to recharge, reflect, and pursue your interests. However, what happens when your partner's need for alone time affects the relationship? How do you deal with it?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With The Honeymoon Phase Ending

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often described as the most magical and exciting time. It's when everything is new, and the love and attraction between two people is at their strongest. But what happens when the honeymoon phase ends? How do we deal with the reality that things will not always be perfect?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

Read full story

Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy