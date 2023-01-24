Opinion: There Are Serious Psychology Effects From Financial Control in Relationships.

Photo by wocintechchat/unsplash

Financial control in relationships is a form of abuse that can severely affect an individual's well-being and independence. It occurs when one partner controls the other's access to money, assets, and other financial resources. This can include withholding money, controlling access to bank accounts, and preventing the other partner from working. The effects of financial control in relationships can be devastating and have long-term consequences.

Victims of this type of control lose their financial independence. When a partner exerts control over the other's access to money and assets, it can make it difficult for the victim to make financial decisions and support themselves. This can leave them feeling trapped and dependent on their abuser.

Financial control in relationships can also lead to economic abuse. This can include withholding money, controlling access to bank accounts, and preventing the other partner from working. This can make it difficult for the victims to support themselves financially and leave them in a state of poverty.

Another effect of financial control in relationships is the impact on mental health. Being financially controlled can cause feelings of worthlessness, shame, and depression. It can make it difficult for the victim to trust others and form healthy relationships. It can also lead to a loss of self-esteem and self-worth.

Financial control can also lead to a lack of safety in a relationship. It can make it difficult for victims to leave an abusive relationship as they may not have the financial resources to support themselves. This can leave them feeling trapped and unable to escape the abuse.

A severe effect of financial control in relationships is the impact on children. Children can be affected by financial control in many ways, such as a lack of education, health care, and extracurricular activities. Financial management can also affect their emotional and mental well-being, as they may be exposed to the stress and tension caused by economic issues in the household.

It's important to note that financial control can happen to anyone, regardless of income, education, or profession. Abusive partners may use financial management to exert power and control over their victims.

If you or someone you know is experiencing financial control in a relationship, it's essential to seek help. The first step is to talk to someone you trust, whether a friend, family member or professional counselor. It's essential to have a support system in place to help you through this difficult time.

Seek professional help, such as counseling or therapy. A therapist or counselor can help you work through the trauma of financial control and provide the tools you need to move forward. They can also help you to identify patterns in your relationships and provide strategies for avoiding financially controlling relationships in the future.

Consider your safety when leaving a financially controlling relationship. This can include developing a safety plan and seeking legal assistance if necessary.

Focus on rebuilding your financial independence. This can include finding a job, opening a bank account, and creating a budget. Start to control your finances and make your own financial decisions.

Financial control in relationships is a form of abuse that can severely affect an individual's well-being and independence. It can lead to a loss of financial freedom, economic abuse, mental health issues, lack of safety, and an impact on children. Recognize the signs of financial control and seek help. It's also important to focus on rebuilding your financial independence and safety. Remember, you deserve to be in a healthy and fulfilling relationship where your financial freedom and security are respected.