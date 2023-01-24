Opinion: How To Recognize The Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Photo by Mark Pecar/Unsplash

Toxic relationships can be challenging to recognize and even harder to leave. They can be emotionally draining, damaging our self-esteem, and even physically harmful. However, it is important to know the signs of a toxic relationship and seek help to protect yourself and move towards a healthier future.

The first step in recognizing a toxic relationship is understanding what constitutes toxic behavior. Some common examples include verbal and emotional abuse, manipulation, jealousy, possessiveness, and control. These behaviors can manifest in different ways, such as belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even physical abuse.

Toxic behaviors is not always obvious or easy to spot. It often starts small and gradually escalates over time. This is why it is essential to be aware of the warning signs and to trust your instincts if something feels off in your relationship.

One of the most common signs of a toxic relationship is feeling isolated from friends and family. A toxic partner may try to control who you talk to and when and may even discourage you from spending time with people who care about you. This isolation can make it challenging to get the support and help you need to leave the relationship.

Another red flag is the constant feeling of walking on eggshells in the relationship. If you feel like you have to constantly monitor your behavior or words to avoid an argument or altercation, this is a sign that your partner is not treating you with respect and care.

Additionally, if you feel like you have lost yourself in the relationship, this is also a sign that it may be toxic. A healthy relationship should allow both partners to grow and be their true selves, but in a toxic relationship, one partner may try to control or change the other.

Be aware of physical abuse in a relationship. Any form of physical abuse, whether hitting, pushing, or restraining, is never acceptable and is a clear sign that the relationship is toxic.

If you are in a toxic relationship, it is vital to seek help as soon as possible. This can be difficult, as toxic partners often try to control and manipulate their victims, making it difficult to reach out for help. However, resources are available to support you, such as hotlines, counseling services, and support groups.

Reach out to friends and family for support. They can help you make a plan to leave the relationship, as well as provide emotional support during the process.

Seek professional help, such as counseling or therapy. A therapist can help you work through the trauma of the toxic relationship and provide you with the tools you need to move forward. They can also help you identify patterns in your relationships and provide strategies for avoiding toxic relationships in the future.

Remember that leaving a toxic relationship can be complex and emotional, but it is necessary for your well-being and safety. It's also important to remember that toxic relationships can happen to anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or socioeconomic status, and that healing and moving forward is possible.

Recognizing the signs of a toxic relationship is crucial in protecting yourself and seeking help. It's essential to be aware of the warning signs such as, feeling isolated, walking on eggshells, losing yourself, physical abuse, and seeking help from friends, family, professional help, and a safety plan.