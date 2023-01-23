Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Photo by Tim Bogdanov/Unsplash

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Supply can take many forms, such as compliments, attention, admiration, validation, or criticism. Narcissists are not picky when obtaining a narcissistic supply; they will take whatever they can get, whether positive or negative. Positive narcissistic supply, such as compliments and admiration, can temporarily boost their self-esteem and sense of self-worth. In contrast, negative narcissistic supply, such as criticism and rejection, can also provide them with a sense of validation and attention.

One of the main reasons why narcissists crave narcissistic supply is that it helps them to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists often have a fragile sense of self-worth and rely on external validation to retain it. They may feel empty, worthless, and inadequate without a narcissistic supply. This is why they will go to great lengths to obtain it, even if it means manipulating and exploiting others.

Narcissistic supply is essential because it helps narcissists maintain their grandiose self-image. Narcissists often have an exquisite sense of self-importance and need external validation to maintain it. Without narcissistic supply, they may feel that their self-image is not being reinforced and may start to doubt themselves.

Narcissistic supply is also essential because it helps narcissists maintain their control. Narcissists often need control, and they use narcissistic supply as a way to manipulate and control others. They may use it to gain power and influence in personal and professional relationships, and they may use it to maintain their dominance over others.

However, the need for narcissistic supply can hurt the relationships and interactions of narcissists. Narcissists may use manipulation and exploitation to obtain narcissistic supply, and they may also use it to control and dominate others. They may also have difficulty forming healthy relationships, as their need for narcissistic supply may lead them to use and exploit others.

In addition, the constant need for narcissistic supply can also lead to feelings of low self-worth and inadequacy, as they may feel that they are not receiving enough validation and attention. This can lead to feelings of emptiness and despair and may lead to self-destructive behavior.

It's important to note that not all individuals who seek validation and attention are narcissists, and that narcissism is a personality disorder. However, the constant need for narcissistic supply is a defining characteristic of narcissism, and it can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of individuals with narcissistic tendencies.

