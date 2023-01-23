Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Photo by Hunters Race/Unsplash

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

To begin dealing with a narcissist in the workplace, one must understand their behavior and personality dynamics. Narcissists tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. They may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. Understanding their behavior can help you to anticipate their actions and respond accordingly.

Set boundaries with the narcissist. Narcissists tend to disregard the boundaries of others, and it's crucial to establish and maintain clear boundaries to protect yourself and your work. This can include setting limits on the amount of time you spend interacting with the narcissist, the types of conversations you have with them, and establishing clear expectations for your work interactions.

Avoid getting sucked into the narcissist's drama. Narcissists tend to create a lot of drama and chaos in the workplace, and it's essential to avoid getting caught up in it. This can include avoiding gossiping about the narcissist and refraining from engaging in negative conversations about them. Avoid getting drawn into conflicts with other colleagues or supervisors.

Document the narcissist's behavior. Narcissists tend to be master manipulators and may try to blame others for their actions. Keeping a record of their behavior can help you to refute their false accusations and protect yourself from their manipulation.

Seek support from others. Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be isolating and stressful, and it's essential to seek help from colleagues, supervisors, or an employee assistance program. They can offer you a sounding board and provide strategies for dealing with the narcissist.

Please do not engage in any retaliation or gossip; it will only make the situation worse. Instead, focus on your work and be professional. Try to avoid getting into power struggles with them, as they will most likely enjoy it and try to gain the upper hand.

Remember that a narcissist's behavior is not your fault, and it's not your responsibility to change them. It's essential to take care of yourself and your well-being and to seek support if needed.