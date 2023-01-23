Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Photo by bruce mars/Unsplash

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Narcissists are drawn to social media because it provides them with an endless supply of narcissistic supply. With their ability to reach a large audience, social media platforms offer narcissists the perfect opportunity to gain a large amount of narcissistic supply. Narcissists can post pictures, videos, and updates that showcase their talents, achievements, and grandiose selves. They can receive validation and admiration from their followers through likes, comments, and shares.

Narcissists want to curate and control their image. Narcissists are highly concerned with their image and how others perceive them, and social media platforms allow them to carefully curate and hold the image they present to the world. They can selectively post pictures, videos, and updates that portray them in the best possible light and delete or hide anything that may reflect negatively on them.

Social media allows narcissists to engage in self-promotion and self-branding, activities that feed their glorious selves. Narcissists often need to be seen as special and unique, and social media platforms provide them with the perfect opportunity to promote themselves and their talents to a wide audience. They can create personal blogs, YouTube channels, and Instagram accounts to showcase their talents and accomplishments and gain validation and admiration from their followers.

Narcissism and social media are not limited to the benefits that social media provides to narcissists. Research has found that social media use can also lead to increased narcissistic traits. Social media platforms, with their emphasis on self-promotion and self-branding, can foster a culture of self-aggrandizement, leading to increased narcissistic tendencies. In addition, social media use can also lead to a decrease in empathy, as people become more focused on their image and less focused on the feelings of others.

The constant comparison and the need to be validated online may also lead to feelings of low self-worth and inadequacy. Social media can be a double-edged sword for individuals who already have narcissistic tendencies, as it can feed their grandiose selves and reinforce feelings of low self-worth and inadequacy.

The connection between narcissism and social media is complex. Social media platforms provide narcissists with the perfect environment to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others. However, the constant need for validation and comparison may also lead to feelings of low self-worth and inadequacy, making the relationship between the two complex and problematic. It's essential for individuals to be aware of their social media use and to monitor their behavior to ensure that it's not negatively impacting their mental health. Seeking therapy or professional help may also be beneficial in addressing narcissistic tendencies and their impact on social media use.

