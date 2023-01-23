Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Photo by Tim Marshall/Unsplash

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.

Addiction can be seen as selfish, as it involves a preoccupation with oneself and a need for immediate gratification. Narcissists often engage in impulsive and self-destructive behavior, and addiction can provide them with a way to escape feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Narcissists may also use addiction to cope with the emotional pain of their narcissistic injury, which is a perceived threat or challenge to their self-esteem.

Addiction can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and lead to other self-destructive behavior. Narcissists often have difficulty accepting responsibility for their actions and may blame others for their addiction. They may also have a hard time getting help and may believe they can overcome their addiction independently. This lack of insight and self-awareness can make addiction treatment difficult for narcissists.

Addiction can also lead to a deterioration of relationships and a loss of social support, further exacerbating narcissistic tendencies. Narcissists often use others as a source of narcissistic supply, and a loss of relationships and social support can lead to feelings of emptiness and despair. This can make them more vulnerable to addiction and self-destructive behavior.

The link between narcissism and addiction is particularly evident in substance abuse disorders, as substance abuse can temporarily escape feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Narcissists may also use substances to cope with the emotional pain of their narcissistic injury. Narcissists may also be attracted to the social status and validation that comes with substance use.

Another type of addiction closely linked to narcissism is a process addiction, such as gambling, shopping, and sex addiction. These types of addiction involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for immediate gratification, and they can provide a temporary escape from feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.

It's important to note that not all narcissists struggle with addiction and not all individuals with addiction struggle with narcissism. However, the link between the two is significant, and individuals with both addiction and narcissistic tendencies need to seek professional help to address both issues simultaneously.

Treatment for addiction in narcissists often involves addressing their narcissistic tendencies and their addiction. Narcissists may require a longer course of treatment, as they may have difficulty accepting responsibility for their actions and getting help. In addition, therapy can also be beneficial in addressing underlying issues of low self-esteem and emotional pain.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is an effective treatment for addiction and can also be used to address narcissistic tendencies. CBT can help individuals identify and change negative thoughts and behaviors contributing to their addiction and selfish tendencies.

In addition, group therapy can also be beneficial for individuals with both addiction and narcissistic tendencies, as it can provide them with a sense of validation and support and challenge their narcissistic tendencies.

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Identifying these behaviors and knowing why they are happening can help individuals seek treatment.

