Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWfff_0kNecyjM00
Photo byTim Marshall/Unsplash

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.

Addiction can be seen as selfish, as it involves a preoccupation with oneself and a need for immediate gratification. Narcissists often engage in impulsive and self-destructive behavior, and addiction can provide them with a way to escape feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Narcissists may also use addiction to cope with the emotional pain of their narcissistic injury, which is a perceived threat or challenge to their self-esteem.

Addiction can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and lead to other self-destructive behavior. Narcissists often have difficulty accepting responsibility for their actions and may blame others for their addiction. They may also have a hard time getting help and may believe they can overcome their addiction independently. This lack of insight and self-awareness can make addiction treatment difficult for narcissists.

Addiction can also lead to a deterioration of relationships and a loss of social support, further exacerbating narcissistic tendencies. Narcissists often use others as a source of narcissistic supply, and a loss of relationships and social support can lead to feelings of emptiness and despair. This can make them more vulnerable to addiction and self-destructive behavior.

The link between narcissism and addiction is particularly evident in substance abuse disorders, as substance abuse can temporarily escape feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Narcissists may also use substances to cope with the emotional pain of their narcissistic injury. Narcissists may also be attracted to the social status and validation that comes with substance use.

Another type of addiction closely linked to narcissism is a process addiction, such as gambling, shopping, and sex addiction. These types of addiction involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for immediate gratification, and they can provide a temporary escape from feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.

It's important to note that not all narcissists struggle with addiction and not all individuals with addiction struggle with narcissism. However, the link between the two is significant, and individuals with both addiction and narcissistic tendencies need to seek professional help to address both issues simultaneously.

Treatment for addiction in narcissists often involves addressing their narcissistic tendencies and their addiction. Narcissists may require a longer course of treatment, as they may have difficulty accepting responsibility for their actions and getting help. In addition, therapy can also be beneficial in addressing underlying issues of low self-esteem and emotional pain.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is an effective treatment for addiction and can also be used to address narcissistic tendencies. CBT can help individuals identify and change negative thoughts and behaviors contributing to their addiction and selfish tendencies.

In addition, group therapy can also be beneficial for individuals with both addiction and narcissistic tendencies, as it can provide them with a sense of validation and support and challenge their narcissistic tendencies.

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Identifying these behaviors and knowing why they are happening can help individuals seek treatment.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/love-in-the-age-narcissism

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# narcissism# psychology# mental health# addiction

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: How to Deal with the Stress of Planning a Wedding

Planning a wedding can be one of the most exciting and stressful times in a person's life. There are many details to consider, from the venue and dress to the guest list and the menu. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the stress of planning a wedding, but there are ways to manage it and make the process more manageable.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: There Are Serious Psychology Effects From Financial Control in Relationships.

Financial control in relationships is a form of abuse that can severely affect an individual's well-being and independence. It occurs when one partner controls the other's access to money, assets, and other financial resources. This can include withholding money, controlling access to bank accounts, and preventing the other partner from working. The effects of financial control in relationships can be devastating and have long-term consequences.

Read full story

Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of A Breakup From A Healthy Relationship

Breaking up with a partner can be difficult and emotional, but it can be especially challenging when the relationship is unhealthy. Coping with the aftermath of a breakup from an unhealthy relationship can be a long and challenging process, but there are ways to move forward and heal.

Read full story

Opinion: Coping With The Effects Of Verbal And Emotional Abuse

Verbal and emotional abuse can severely impact an individual's mental health. It can manifest in forms of belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even manipulation, which can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and seek help. Understanding the effects of verbal and emotional abuse on mental health and learning how to cope with them is crucial for healing and moving forward.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Recognize The Signs of a Toxic Relationship

Toxic relationships can be challenging to recognize and even harder to leave. They can be emotionally draining, damaging our self-esteem, and even physically harmful. However, it is important to know the signs of a toxic relationship and seek help to protect yourself and move towards a healthier future.

Read full story

Opinion: Consult A Therapist When Dating a Narcissist.

Dating a narcissist (even one seeking reform) is an emotionally draining and challenging experience, and it is vital to have the support of a therapist to navigate through it. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. A therapist can provide you with the tools and strategies you need to set and maintain boundaries and to take care of your own mental and emotional well-being.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Achieving Healthy Skin Requires Starting A Specific Routine

Having clear, healthy-looking skin is something that many of us strive for. However, achieving this is not easy, especially with many skincare products and routines. First and foremost, it's essential to understand your skin type. Everyone's skin is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. Identify whether you have oily, dry, combination, or sensitive skin to choose the right products and create a routine that works for you.

Read full story

Opinion: Tips To Start Saving Money on Groceries and Meal -planning

Grocery shopping is necessary, but it can also significantly drain your budget. However, with a bit of planning and some innovative strategies, you can save money on groceries without sacrificing the quality of your meals.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How to Create a Successful Morning Routine

Starting your day off on the right foot can make all the difference in how productive and successful your day will be. Creating a successful morning routine can set you up for success and make the most of your day.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Different Love Languages In A Relationship

We all have different ways of expressing and receiving love in our relationships. Some people may feel loved through acts of service, while others may feel loved through physical touch or verbal affirmations. This concept is known as love languages, a term Dr. Gary Chapman popularized in his book "The Five Love Languages." Understanding and respecting your partner's love language can be critical in creating a fulfilling and satisfying relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with An Introverted Partner's Need For Alone Time

In long-term relationships, one of the most important things is finding a balance between spending time together and having time alone. While it's important to have a strong connection with your partner, you must have time to yourself to recharge, reflect, and pursue your interests. However, what happens when your partner's need for alone time affects the relationship? How do you deal with it?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With The Honeymoon Phase Ending

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often described as the most magical and exciting time. It's when everything is new, and the love and attraction between two people is at their strongest. But what happens when the honeymoon phase ends? How do we deal with the reality that things will not always be perfect?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

Read full story

Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: The Difference Between Healthy Self-Confidence and Narcissism

Self-confidence and narcissism are often used interchangeably, but they are pretty different. Self-confidence refers to a belief in one's abilities and self-worth. Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration and validation.

Read full story

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction

Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy