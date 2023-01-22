Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Photo by Tadeusz Lakota/Unsplash

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.

A significant impact of narcissistic parenting is the development of low self-esteem in the child. Narcissistic parents often use criticism, blame, and rejection to control and manipulate their children. This constant negative feedback can lead the child to believe they are not worthy or capable, leading to a lack of self-confidence and self-worth. In addition, narcissistic parents may also use their child as a source of narcissistic supply, constantly seeking validation and praise from their child to boost their self-esteem.

Narcissistic parenting impacts the development of emotional dysregulation in the child. Narcissistic parents may be emotionally unavailable and not provide a safe and secure environment for their child to express their emotions. As a result, the child may have difficulty regulating their emotions, leading to problems with anger, anxiety, and depression. In addition, the child may also have difficulty forming healthy attachments and may struggle with trust issues.

Narcissistic parenting can also lead to social problems in the child. Narcissistic parents may use their children to gain status and prestige, pushing them to excel in academics, sports, or the arts. This pressure can lead to a lack of autonomy and independence in the child and difficulty forming healthy relationships. The child may also struggle with boundary issues, as they may have trouble setting and maintaining boundaries with others.

Another impact of narcissistic parenting is the development of narcissistic traits in the child. The child may learn to use manipulation, control, and charm to get what they want, mirroring the behavior of their narcissistic parent. They may also struggle with empathy, as they may not have been taught to understand and recognize the feelings of others. They may also have difficulty with self-reflection, as they may not have been encouraged to think critically about their behavior.

Not all children of narcissistic parents will develop these adverse effects, and some may even develop healthy coping mechanisms and resilience due to their experiences. However, it's important for those who have experienced narcissistic parenting to seek therapy and support to work through the impact it has had on their lives.

Therapy can be a helpful tool for individuals who have experienced narcissistic parenting. A therapist can help the individual work through their feelings of low self-worth, emotional dysregulation, and trust issues. They can also help the particular develop healthy coping mechanisms and boundaries and teach them how to recognize and avoid narcissistic behavior in future relationships.

In addition, therapy can also be helpful for individuals who have developed narcissistic traits as a result of their upbringing. A therapist can help individuals work through their selfish tendencies and teach them how to build empathy and self-reflection. It's important to note that change may be difficult and may take time, but it is possible with the help of a professional therapist.

Narcissistic parenting can significantly impact a child's emotional, psychological, and social development. It can lead to low self-esteem, emotional dysregulation, social problems, and even the development of narcissistic traits in the child. However, it's important to remember that not all children of narcissistic parents will develop these adverse effects and that therapy and support can be beneficial in working through the impact of narcissistic parenting.

