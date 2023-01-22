Opinion: How To Make A Long-Distance Relationship Work

Photo by Helena Lopes/Unsplash

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging. Being physically apart from your significant other can cause loneliness, isolation, and uncertainty. It can be hard to maintain intimacy and connection when you cannot see each other as often as you'd like. But despite these difficulties, many people find that long-distance relationships can be enriching. With the right mindset and approach, it is possible to make a long-distance relationship work.

When you're in a long-distance relationship, communication is vital. Without regular contact, it can be easy to drift apart and feel disconnected from your partner. Make sure to set aside time each day or week to talk to each other, whether it's through phone calls, text messages, or video chats. Even if you can't be together in person, it's essential to make an effort to stay connected and to keep the lines of communication open.

Long-distance relationships require trust. When you're not able to see each other as often as you'd like, it can be hard to trust that your partner is being faithful. But trust is essential for any relationship to thrive. Trusting your partner and giving them the benefit of the doubt is necessary. If you struggle with trust issues, it may be helpful to talk to your partner about your concerns and work through them together.

Finding ways to stay connected emotionally, even when you're physically apart, is also essential. This can be done by sharing your thoughts and feelings, sending care packages, or planning virtual dates. When you're away from each other, it's essential to find ways to maintain intimacy and to feel close to your partner.

Another important aspect of long-distance relationships is to have realistic expectations. Long-distance relationships are not easy, and you and your partner must understand that things won't always be perfect. There will be times when you'll miss each other more than usual, and there will be times when you'll feel lonely or disconnected. It's essential to be realistic about a long-distance relationship's challenges and be prepared for the ups and downs.

Stay busy and keep yourself occupied when you're away from your partner. This can be done by taking up a new hobby, spending time with friends, or traveling. Keeping yourself busy can help to reduce feelings of loneliness and can also help to make the time apart feel less burdensome.

Finally, it's important to remember that a long-distance relationship can be temporary, and it's essential to have an end goal in mind. Knowing that there's a light at the end of the tunnel can help make the distance more manageable. This can be the promise of moving in together, visiting each other more often, or even living in the same city.

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging, but they can also be incredibly rewarding. With the right mindset and approach, it's possible to make a long-distance relationship work. Communicate regularly, trust your partner, find ways to stay connected emotionally, have realistic expectations, stay busy, and have an end goal in mind. Long-distance relationships require patience, understanding, and a strong desire to be together. But most importantly, it involves love and the willingness to make it work.