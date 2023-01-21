Unchecked Jealousy Will Damage Relationships

Photo by Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Jealousy can be one of the trickiest emotions to navigate, especially in our relationships. It's normal to feel a twinge of jealousy when our partner talks to an attractive person or when they seem to be enjoying themselves without us. But when jealousy becomes overwhelming or starts to control our actions and thoughts, it can signify that something deeper is going on.

Jealousy is a natural emotion. It's a way for our brains to alert us to potential threats to our relationships. But just because it's natural doesn't mean it's healthy or helpful. Jealousy can be destructive if left unchecked. It can lead to resentment, mistrust, and even physical or emotional abuse.

What can we do when jealousy starts to take over?

Talk to your partner about your feelings. Jealousy is often rooted in fear and insecurity, and it can be hard to shake those feelings without the help of your partner. Let them know how you're feeling and look within to figure out the why behind your emotions. Are you afraid they'll leave you? Do you think they don't value you as much as they used to? Are you worried they'll cheat on you? Be honest and open with them, and let them know that you trust them and want to work through your feelings together.

Look at the situation objectively.

Are your fears and insecurities founded in reality, or are they the product of your mind? Are you projecting your own past experiences onto your current relationship? Are you making assumptions about your partner's behavior without giving them the benefit of the doubt? Try to see the situation from your partner's perspective and be open to their explanations and reassurances.

Focus on your self-worth and self-esteem.

Jealousy often stems from feelings of inadequacy or insecurity. Focusing on your strengths and building your confidence can reduce your feelings of jealousy. This can be done through exercise, therapy, or personal development.

Also, work on establishing healthy boundaries in your relationship. If you find that certain situations or people trigger your jealousy, avoiding those situations or limiting your interactions with those people may be helpful. This can help to reduce your feelings of jealousy and give you a sense of control over the situation.

Jealousy can signify something deeper.

If you regularly struggle with jealousy, it may be helpful to talk to a therapist or counselor. They can help you understand the underlying causes of your jealousy and provide you with tools to manage it healthily.

Jealousy is a normal emotion, but when it becomes overwhelming and starts to control our actions and thoughts, it can signify that something deeper is going on. It's important to talk to your partner about your feelings, take a step back and look at the situation objectively, focus on your self-worth, establish healthy boundaries, and, if needed, seek help from a therapist.

