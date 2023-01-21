Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?

Photo by René Ranisch/Unsplash

Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.

Toxic people are often incredibly charming and charismatic, which makes it easy for them to lure in their victims. They often prey on those feeling vulnerable or going through a difficult time in their lives. They may offer words of comfort and support, but it is all a façade to gain control over their victim. Once they have lured their victim in, the toxicity begins.

Toxic people are masters of manipulation and control. They will often use gaslighting techniques to make their victims question their sanity. They may deny their actions or blame their victims for their behavior. They will often play the victim themselves, making it difficult for their victims to speak out against them. They may also use emotional blackmail to control their victims, threatening to harm themselves or others if their demands are not met.

Constant manipulation and control can take a severe emotional toll on the victim. They may feel isolated and alone, with no one to support them. Constant psychological abuse can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety. They may also fear speaking out or standing up for themselves, as they have been conditioned to believe that they are the ones to blame for the toxic person's behavior.

Toxic people often target those already dealing with a lack of self-esteem. They will often exploit their victims' insecurities and use them to control further and manipulate them. They may make their victims feel guilty for standing up for themselves or not meeting their demands. This can lead to the victim feeling trapped and powerless, unable to escape the toxic relationship.

It's essential to recognize that victims of toxic people are not weak or at fault. These individuals are skilled manipulators and predators and prey on those they perceive as vulnerable. It's crucial to reach out for help and support, whether it's through a therapist, a support group, or friends and family. It's important to remember that you are not alone and there is help available.

If you are struggling to recover from a toxic relationship reach out for help and support, whether it's through a therapist, a support group, or friends and family. Also, remember that healing from a toxic relationship takes time. Practice self-care and self-compassion, and be patient with yourself as you work through the emotional hangover of the toxic relationship.