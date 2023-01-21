Opinion: Why Does The Court System Seem To Favor The Narcissist?

Photo by invadingkingdom/Unsplash

One of my close friends is currently battling a custody battle with her narcissist ex-husband. Unfortuantely, the court system is designed to be fair and impartial, but narcissists are known for their manipulative and deceitful behavior and can use these traits to their advantage in legal proceedings.

Narcissists often present themselves in a favorable light. They are skilled at manipulating others and can use this skill to influence the court system/jury. They may present themselves as the innocent party while portraying their victims as the aggressors, making it difficult for the court to see the reality of the situation and make a fair decision.

They are also often able to use their financial resources to their advantage. Narcissists may have the money to hire expensive lawyers and experts to help them in their legal proceedings. This can give them an unfair advantage over their victims, who may not have the same resources to fight back.

Narcissists will also charm and manipulate others and can use this skill to influence the court system. They may be able to convince the judge or jury that they are the innocent party while portraying their victims as the aggressors.

Furthermore, the court system may favor narcissists because they often lack empathy and remorse, making them appear less culpable or guilty in the eyes of the court. Narcissists may not understand or care about their actions impact on others, making them appear less culpable or guilty to a judge or jury. This can make it difficult for the court to hold them accountable for their actions.

Narcissistic individuals often use manipulation tactics to control the narrative, present false evidence, and make accusations to their advantage. Narcissists can use their manipulation tactics to give false evidence and make accusations that make it difficult for the court to see the reality of the situation and make a fair decision. They can also use manipulation tactics to control the court process and delay or prolong the proceedings to their advantage.

