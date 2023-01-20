Opinion: What Are The Key Indications Of An Impending Divorce?

Photo by engin akyurt/Unsplash

Divorce is never an easy process, and it's not something anyone ever wants to go through. But unfortunately, it affects more than 50% of marriages, which is steadily growing. Typically there are key indications of divorce that surface in a relationship far before the dotted line is signed.

Lack of Communication: If you find yourself avoiding conversations with your spouse or unable to talk openly and honestly about your feelings, then it's likely that your marriage is in trouble. Communication is the key to any relationship; without it, you and your partner will struggle to survive. Lack of Intimacy: This can take many forms, from a lack of physical intimacy to a lack of emotional intimacy. If you feel like you and your spouse are growing apart, or if you don't feel as close to them as you used to, it's time to take a closer look at your relationship. Constant Fighting: If you constantly argue with your spouse or can't seem to have a conversation without it turning into a fight, then it's time to take a step back and assess your relationship. Fighting can signify deeper issues, and addressing them is essential before they lead to a divorce. Lack of Trust: Trust is a crucial part of any relationship; without it, your marriage will fail. If you suspect your spouse of cheating or don't trust them to make decisions on their own, then it's time to take a closer look at your relationship. Lack of trust can lead to feelings of insecurity and resentment, and it's essential to address these issues before they lead to a divorce. Unhappiness: The reality is that there will be difficult times, but if you are miserable 24/7, it's time to take a hard look at your life and what you want for the future.

Divorce is never easy, but it's essential to know when it's time to call it quits. If you're experiencing any of the above critical indications of divorce, address them and take steps to improve your relationship, assuming your partner is also committed to improving it.

Divorce can take a toll on mental and emotional well-being. It is essential to take care of yourself during this time and seek help if you need it. Remember, you are not alone, and it is okay to reach out for support from friends, family, or even a therapist.

If you are currently going through a divorce, it is essential to remember that it is not the end but a new beginning. You have the opportunity to start fresh and learn from the past. Take the time to heal and grow, and you will come out stronger on the other side.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/divorce