Opinion: Why Are Healthy Relationships So Hard To Find?

Photo by Ray S/Unsplash

Healthy relationships are essential for our overall well-being, yet they can be challenging to maintain. Building and maintaining healthy connections can be difficult, whether in a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a relationship with a family member. So why are healthy relationships so hard?

We have unrealistic expectations.

We may have been taught that relationships should be perfect and that we should never argue or disagree with our loved ones. However, this is not the case. All relationships involve conflicts, and it's essential to learn how to navigate these conflicts healthily.

We bring past experiences and traumas into our current relationships.

For example, if you've been in a past relationship where you were emotionally or physically abused, you may find it difficult to trust others in future relationships. It's essential to recognize that these past experiences can affect our ability to build healthy connections and seek help if needed.

Self-doubt and insecurity can also make it challenging to maintain healthy relationships. If we don't believe that we're worthy of love and affection, we may push people away or settle for less than we deserve in a relationship. This can lead to a cycle of unhealthy relationships and can make it difficult to establish healthy connections.

Communication is often neglected.

We may struggle to express our needs and boundaries or to understand the needs and limitations of others. This can lead to misunderstandings, conflicts, and resentment.

Additionally, we live in a fast-paced world where we are constantly busy and distracted. This can make it difficult to prioritize our relationships and make time for the people we care about. We may neglect our loved ones because of work, social media, or other distractions.

Societal and cultural norms add more complexity.

For example, toxic masculinity can make it difficult for men to express their emotions or to ask for help, while societal pressure to be perfect can make it hard for anyone to admit when they're struggling.

It can be challenging to maintain healthy relationships, but it's possible.

The key is to be aware of the challenges and to work towards overcoming them. This may involve seeking help from a therapist or counselor, learning healthy communication skills, and setting boundaries. It may also include taking a step back and looking at our relationship patterns and behaviors.

Healthy relationships involve give and take, and it's okay to put yourself first sometimes. It's okay to set boundaries and prioritize your well-being. Remember that you deserve a healthy relationship and that working towards one is worthwhile.

Relationships are complex, but they're worth it. They're essential for our overall well-being and happiness. They involve a lot of work and effort, and it's okay to seek help if needed. Remember to be kind to yourself, set boundaries, and prioritize your well-being. Remember that you deserve to be in a healthy relationship, and don't settle for less.