Opinion: Early Warning Signs Indicating A Toxic Relationship

Photo by Joeyy Lee/Unsplash

If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing about my previous relationships, it would be to pay attention to the little warning signs in the first few months.

Paying attention and choosing to walk away after seeing the warning signs would have saved me a lot of heartache.

After all, someone doesn’t immediately start abusing you right out of the gates. You wouldn't stay with them if they did it before an emotional and physical connection was built.

Instead, it resembles the analogy about the frog in boiling water. You don’t realize the situation that you are in until it’s too late because the relationship turns toxic very slowly.

Luckily, there are some warning signs that you can pay attention to if you are in the beginning stages of a relationship.

If you are feeling or experiencing these things, it is either time to talk to your partner about changing their behavior, or you need to jump ship.

You feel the need to hide your other relationships.

Having your own social life outside the person with whom you are intimate is essential.

However, if you are trying to build a circle of relationships and keeping it a secret from your partner, it is most likely because of two reasons.

Either you are trying to avoid your relationship, or you subconsciously feel like you need to keep your personal life separate from your partner to survive.

Having different relationships with your significant other is healthy, but if you find that you are hiding them all together, you may already sense that the writing is on the wall.

There is no time for your friends or yourself.

Someone wanting to spend every waking moment with you may seem sweet in the beginning and romantic, but it’s a huge warning sign.

In a healthy relationship, your partner will encourage you to spend time alone and with your friends.

In a toxic relationship, isolating yourself from your friends and preventing you from having alone time is a means of control.

Cutting you off from your support system ensures that a controlling partner will most likely be able to gain full control because you won’t want to leave. Providing you don’t spend time alone with your thoughts allows them to gaslight, confuse, and manipulate you.

You are both mentally and physically uneasy.

If you are nervous about sharing your emotions, feelings, or thoughts with your partner, that is a huge warning sign.

Suppose you are in a situation where you are constantly being critiqued. In that case, you are naturally going to be more careful, which can lead to walking on eggshells to avoid upsetting an emotionally unsteady partner.

Our bodies often react to things before we do, and paying attention to how you feel is a massive indicator of if there could be a danger.

If you feel like your heart is constantly racing with anxiety, listen to it. If you are suddenly getting sick all the time, think about the kind of energy you are letting into your life.

You confuse jealousy with love.

In more recent pop culture examples of “the ideal man,” such as Twilight or Fifty Shades of Grey, we are supposed to be convinced that jealousy is a sexy and desirable trait by the male protagonists.

However, if you seek a healthy relationship built on a pillar of trust, then jealousy is not a sexy or desirable trait. Jealousy stems from insecurity, and it is not an attractive trait, nor is it love. Someone may try to make you believe that they are acting jealous because they love you so much, but that’s not acceptable.

Letting any jealousy slide will allow someone to be possessive and controlling if the behavior isn’t stopped.

After many unhealthy relationships and more heartbreaks than I want to remember, I concluded. Love should make you feel free. It is not romantic if someone is trying to control or possess you. If you aren’t excited about your relationship and feel uneasy and uncertain, you must pay attention to those feelings.

Remember that red flags aren’t always obvious, and paying attention to the subtle warning signs could save you a lot of heartaches.