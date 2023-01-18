Opinion: Dating A Narcissist Can Force Us To Face Our Own Behaviors

Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life.

I had a “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Combine that belief with codependency and a severe lack of boundaries, and I was a prime target for a toxic person.

A few years ago, I met someone that swept me off my feet, and before I knew it, I was deep in a whirlwind romance. Within a couple of weeks, this person told me I was their soulmate, and I felt like my heart could have burst with joy.

I thought I could finally breathe because I had met “the one.”

Before this experience, I had my fair share of somewhat unhealthy relationships, but none of them shook me to my core and changed the trajectory of my life. But you can probably predict what will happen next.

The perfect illusion was shattered a couple of months into the relationship when the narcissist revealed his true colors to me one evening at a party.

It felt like I had come face to face with a new personality.

The day after everything took place, he claimed he didn’t remember what had happened but was “remorseful” and “sorry.”

Although I stayed in the relationship for much longer than I should have after that incident, something inside me had been awoken, and it no longer felt like I was in the same daze. I knew that something wasn’t quite right.

A few months later, the narcissist threatened my life with his reckless behavior.

That decision gave me the courage to walk away… temporarily. I would be lying if I said I didn’t fall back into one of his hoovering attempts to get me back. He claimed he needed closure, and I ended up falling back into a semi-relationship with him for a couple of weeks. I never told my friends that because I knew how they would react, and I knew I couldn’t explain why I was acting so foolishly.

I believe he wanted to be the one to “end” things, so he dramatically told me that I had tried but wasn’t good enough for him.

He walked out of my door; that was the last time I saw him. The person who had promised me the world brought nothing but ruin into my life.

By this point, you are probably wondering how this changed me for the better, considering there was nothing positive about my relationship. However, the bad things in our life can shape us just as much, if not more, than the good things do.

I wasn’t myself after exiting that relationship. A shell of her former self had replaced the happy, upbeat, loud, and joyful girl.

In the aftermath, there were nightmares, flashbacks, confusion, and overwhelming anxiety and depression. It went on for over two years after I left.

Perhaps you are in a similar situation. Maybe you have just left a relationship with a narcissist and are wondering how things could ever improve when all you feel is pain.

As hard as it is, lean into the pain as it most likely has something to teach you, and you could emerge an even stronger and better version of yourself.

My experience dating a narcissist forced me to face the behaviors I had ignored for as long as I can remember.

It forced me to face my insecurities and desire to be loved by someone so severely that I continually let toxic people walk into my life.

It forced me to face my codependency and willingness to always put someone else’s needs before mine.

It forced me to accept the fact that I would never change my patterns if I didn’t take the time to work through my past traumas and begin to love myself.

The truth is that many of us have been or are in a painful relationship because we have let someone into our lives that we trusted that ended up hurting us.

It is amazing what we end up tolerating when we love someone.

I am sharing my story with you in the hope that you can see a silver lining if you have had a similar situation or are in a similar case.

No one deserves to be manipulated or abused. Ever. However, know that there is life on the other side. There is hope; sometimes, we can take the most painful situations, and they will make us an even better version of ourselves.

Now I stand up for myself and other victims. Now I use my voice because I know how powerful it is. Now I only accept healthy relationships that involve trust, respect, and unconventional love.