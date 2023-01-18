Opinion: Having Relationship Dealbreakers Will Ensure Dating Success

Photo by Scott Webb/Unsplash

“You should go out with him.”

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad,” a chance.

“He’s such a nice guy.”

I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided to give him a chance.

Now, Chad wasn’t a bad guy. He had a great heart. But his insecurities led him to be jealous, and he had a bit of a temper.

Our personalities weren’t a match, and I wondered why I had gone against my gut feeling that we didn’t fit together. Why did I feel like I needed to give everyone a chance?

Numerous similar experiences led me to finally make a list of all the traits and behaviors I would not tolerate in a relationship.

You should have dealbreakers regarding who you choose to spend your time and possibly your life with, and here are the reasons why.

It is more enjoyable to be with someone who has a similar lifestyle

I am a very active person that tries to practice the 80/20 rule of sometimes indulging (I love my wine and chocolate), but overall I lead a healthy lifestyle.

I was in a relationship with someone that tried to sabotage my healthy eating when I was on a more strict routine by buying foods he knew was “triggers” for me.

I wasn’t “fun” when I didn’t want to drink and eat with him all the time.

Although that wasn’t the main reason things ended, it taught me that I could find a partner more aligned with me. Working out with my husband and having someone who supports me whether I want to eat an apple or ice cream, is fantastic.

It will align your goals and ambitions.

A few years ago I briefly dated someone who encouraged me to quit the job I had at the time so that I could go back to bartending and not deal with the stress.

Although this seemed supportive at the time, when I look back, it feels like they were encouraging me to give up.

Later on, I found someone who encouraged me to push myself.

Someone who truly wants the best for you will push you to do things at times that may make you uncomfortable because you are stretching your limits.

Why settle for someone who doesn’t help you strive to be the best version of yourself and vice-versa?

Be highly selective when dating.

Back in the day, I longed for a connection and would say yes to almost anyone willing to give it to me, even if it meant abandoning part of myself.

Many of us never learned this simple truth, but it’s good to be careful who we let into our lives.

You should be polite and kind, but you are under no obligation to give yourself up to anyone who wants a piece of you.

Having dealbreakers will allow you to be the one who decides what you will tolerate in a partner, and when you know, it’s better to walk away.

Dealbreakers will prevent toxic people from entering your life

I stopped dating anyone who exhibited narcissistic traits because I was no longer willing to tolerate that behavior.

If you were to list the things you won’t accept in a healthy relationship, you would find that you stop making excuses when that comes to the surface.

We often ignore red flags because we justify them or don’t want to call someone out.

If someone has a temper, is jealous, lacks empathy, or has traits and beliefs that don’t align with yours, you have every right to decide they aren’t the right person for you.

Having dealbreakers regarding negative behavior will set you up for relationship success.