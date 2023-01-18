Opinion: How To Begin Healing After Cheating Occurs In A Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdFPL_0kJEhdFq00
Photo byJonathan Borba/Unsplash

Imagine this, you are in a relationship with someone you love, and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love.

Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Unexpectedly your trust is betrayed when your significant other cheats on you.

It’s one, if not, the worst, feeling in the world. Someone cheating on you feels like a personal attack. I’ve been on both sides of the coin and I remember the overwhelming emotions after several boyfriends cheated on me.

I was furious. I was hurt, I was angry, I was confused, and I dramatically believed that my life was over. Luckily that wasn’t the case, and in time I was able to forgive my former partners and move on from the situation.

However, I know quite a few who have let infidelity determine their future relationships and how they view intimacy.

Because of the pain that they experienced they have completely shut themselves off to the future possibility of letting someone in their bed, or in their heart.

In order to prevent pain from festering and taking over your life, there are some self-care steps you need to take after you have been cheated on.

Don’t keep the feelings bottled down.

When my boyfriend cheated on me after I moved across the world and had lived with him for a year… I was shocked.

I tried to keep it a secret but eventually, all the anger just burst out of me after a night of too much partying.

Instead of blowing up in a bar, I wish I had faced my emotions earlier in order to deal with them in a healthier way.

Although it hurt at the time, I look back and am thankful that instead of lying he immediately felt like he had to be honest with me.

Allowing yourself to feel the pain and hurt you are going through will aid in the healing process.

Take the time to reflect on your relationship.

It’s funny what you realize when you look back on your relationships with a clear mind.

Initially, I was furious and devastated right after being cheated on I am now able to look back and identify that there were already underlying issues in both relationships.

One partner and I were simply not compatible, and the other partner wasn’t meant to be monogamous even though I tried to force him to commit to me.

Sometimes we hold on to things that are simply not meant to be and once you start working through the pain that may become clear.

Don’t let them place the blame on you.

Most people are repentant when they cheat, or they are at least upset that they got caught… most people.

I was in a toxic relationship at one point where my partner cheated on me, and he wasn’t sorry at all. In fact, he blamed me for not being intimate enough and him needing to seek out the physical side elsewhere.

It didn't take long for me to realize that I was dating someone that was most likely a narcissist… and a sex addict.

When you cheat, you should accept that you made a mistake. If it stems from being unhappy, you need to leave your partner (better to do that first but we are all human.)

However, the one thing you should never do is blame someone else or let them place the blame on you.

Remember that it’s okay to move on.

Personally I have never stayed in a relationship after cheating has been involved with either party.

Sometimes things are broken beyond repair.

Sometimes you may have found someone worth fighting for.

You get to decide if you want to cut ties or try to make things work but regardless you need to ensure that you are putting yourself first. Although cheating is extremely painful, it shouldn’t cause you to give up on relationships and intimacy.

By working through the hurt instead of hiding from it you will emerge stronger and smarter with a better idea of what you want.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# advice# psychology# marriage

Comments / 6

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Handling Different Love Languages In A Relationship

We all have different ways of expressing and receiving love in our relationships. Some people may feel loved through acts of service, while others may feel loved through physical touch or verbal affirmations. This concept is known as love languages, a term Dr. Gary Chapman popularized in his book "The Five Love Languages." Understanding and respecting your partner's love language can be critical in creating a fulfilling and satisfying relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with An Introverted Partner's Need For Alone Time

In long-term relationships, one of the most important things is finding a balance between spending time together and having time alone. While it's important to have a strong connection with your partner, you must have time to yourself to recharge, reflect, and pursue your interests. However, what happens when your partner's need for alone time affects the relationship? How do you deal with it?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With The Honeymoon Phase Ending

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often described as the most magical and exciting time. It's when everything is new, and the love and attraction between two people is at their strongest. But what happens when the honeymoon phase ends? How do we deal with the reality that things will not always be perfect?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

Read full story

Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: The Difference Between Healthy Self-Confidence and Narcissism

Self-confidence and narcissism are often used interchangeably, but they are pretty different. Self-confidence refers to a belief in one's abilities and self-worth. Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration and validation.

Read full story

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction

Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Turn a Casual Relationship Into Something More Serious

A casual relationship can be a great way to explore a connection with someone without the pressure of a serious commitment. But what happens when you develop feelings for the other person and want to turn the relationship into something more serious? Here are some tips to help you navigate this transition and turn a casual relationship into something more serious.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Get Over An Ex And Move On

Breaking up with someone can be one of your life's most challenging and painful experiences. It's hard to let go of someone you've invested time and emotions in, and moving on can be long and difficult. But it's important to remember that healing and moving on is possible. Here are some tips to help you overcome an ex and move on with your life.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How To Make A Long-Distance Relationship Work

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging. Being physically apart from your significant other can cause loneliness, isolation, and uncertainty. It can be hard to maintain intimacy and connection when you cannot see each other as often as you'd like. But despite these difficulties, many people find that long-distance relationships can be enriching. With the right mindset and approach, it is possible to make a long-distance relationship work.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating in your 20s vs. your 30s: What's the difference?

As you age, your priorities and approach to dating can change dramatically. The dating scene in your 20s is often filled with excitement and new experiences while dating in your 30s can focus more on finding a long-term partner and settling down. But what are the differences between dating in your 20s and your 30s?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate a Relationship With Different Parenting Styles

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different parenting style is expected, as we all come from different backgrounds, experiences, and belief systems. Before having children, it is essential to identify a balance that works for you and your partner. With the right approach, you can support each other and help strengthen your relationship while cultivating a healthy and happy family.

Read full story

Opinion: Balancing Needs And Desires In A Long-Term Relationship

Many people will begin dating, believing all their energy should go into their partner's needs. This can lead to resentment because two individuals always have their own needs and desires. To keep a healthy relationship dynamic, it is essential to learn how to balance supporting your partner while caring for yourself.

Read full story

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: How to Navigate a Relationship with a Partner Who Has Different Goals or Values

Dating a partner with different goals or values can be challenging. It's normal for couples to have other interests and priorities, but when those differences affect the relationship, it's essential to address them. Here are some tips for navigating a relationship with a partner with different goals or values.

Read full story

Opinion: The Pros and Cons Of Being In An Open Relationship

These days open relationships seem to be becoming all the rage. An open relationship is a romantic relationship in which both partners are free to have sexual and/or romantic relationships with other people. While this type of relationship can be incredibly fulfilling for some people, it's not for everyone. It's essential to consider the pros and cons of an open relationship.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy