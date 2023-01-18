Opinion: Dating Becomes More Difficult When “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” Enters The Picture

Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone kind and caring; in the beginning, things were going great.

After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

I started to focus on everything my partner didn’t do and daydream about how things would be different with someone else.

Psychologists refer to this as the “ grass is greener syndrome ,” implying that someone is unsatisfied with certain aspects of their life.

“The hallmark of the “grass is greener syndrome” is the idea that there is always something better that we are missing. So rather than experiencing stability, security, and satisfaction in the present environment, the feeling is there is more and better elsewhere, and anything less than ideal won’t do”

— Psychcentral

Believing I would be happier if I dove into a new relationship, I left my boyfriend abruptly and dated someone new that came with a whole set of severe issues.

The grass is rarely greener on the other side.

I found from personal experience how detrimental seemingly “innocent” daydreaming can be and learned new behaviors to prevent myself from falling into the same trap again and again.

Here are some ways to deal with the grass is greener syndrome if you feel like it is interfering with a healthy relationship.

Stop comparing your relationship.

I cannot tell you how often I have had to hide someone’s social media account from my feed because I found myself depressed and wondering why my boyfriend and I weren’t living the same kind of life.

Social media makes it far too easy to believe that our relationships have something to be desired.

After all, when you are gazing at a seemingly perfect couple, it’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of assuming they have the perfect house, kids, life, jobs, etc.

The reality is that no one’s relationship is without its flaws.

Everyone is human, and someone’s online profile never depicts everything behind the scenes.

Identify how often you fantasize.

It is normal to occasionally think about what things would be like in an alternative universe.

For example, a couple of nights ago, I was video chatting with some friends, and someone asked, “What if you were in quarantine with your first boyfriend?” This thought led to a full discussion of how different our lives would be and how grateful we are to be with our current partners.

I want to stress that occasional thoughts are not the issue. The issue is when we allow these thoughts to be constant, they begin to take hold of us.

If you are continually imagining being with someone else, you are allowing it to interfere with being present with your partner, which has become an issue you need to face.

Assess what you are feeling

The constant anxiety I used to feel in relationships stemmed from two main feelings I didn’t want to face.

Fear and self-doubt.

When any conflict arose, my mind would begin to think about how much easier things would be if I were dating someone else. From there, the seed would be planted, and my relationship would unravel.

Being vulnerable with someone can be one of the terrifying things we ever do, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.

Voicing what you feel will allow more transparency into your relationship, and it will most likely bring you and your partner closer.

Practice being present in your relationship

If I could go back in time, I would have changed one thing about my mindset in previous relationships.

I would have been more present.

I constantly overanalyzed situations and felt like if my boyfriend and I didn’t end up together “forever,” it would be a waste of time. Instead of enjoying the little moments, I often let a cloud hanging over them because of the future.

Relationships ebb and flow and none of them are created equal.

Why worry about forever when you can enjoy what you have now?

As long as a relationship is healthy and you and your partner respect each other, you should focus on nourishing what you have now instead of yearning to be on different pastures.

