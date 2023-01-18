Opinion: Dating Becomes More Difficult When “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” Enters The Picture

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwJhU_0kI4on9500
Photo byJonathan Borba/Unsplash

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone kind and caring; in the beginning, things were going great.

After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

I started to focus on everything my partner didn’t do and daydream about how things would be different with someone else.

Psychologists refer to this as the “grass is greener syndrome,” implying that someone is unsatisfied with certain aspects of their life.

“The hallmark of the “grass is greener syndrome” is the idea that there is always something better that we are missing. So rather than experiencing stability, security, and satisfaction in the present environment, the feeling is there is more and better elsewhere, and anything less than ideal won’t do”
— Psychcentral

Believing I would be happier if I dove into a new relationship, I left my boyfriend abruptly and dated someone new that came with a whole set of severe issues.

The grass is rarely greener on the other side.

I found from personal experience how detrimental seemingly “innocent” daydreaming can be and learned new behaviors to prevent myself from falling into the same trap again and again.

Here are some ways to deal with the grass is greener syndrome if you feel like it is interfering with a healthy relationship.

Stop comparing your relationship.

I cannot tell you how often I have had to hide someone’s social media account from my feed because I found myself depressed and wondering why my boyfriend and I weren’t living the same kind of life.

Social media makes it far too easy to believe that our relationships have something to be desired.

After all, when you are gazing at a seemingly perfect couple, it’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of assuming they have the perfect house, kids, life, jobs, etc.

The reality is that no one’s relationship is without its flaws.

Everyone is human, and someone’s online profile never depicts everything behind the scenes.

Identify how often you fantasize.

It is normal to occasionally think about what things would be like in an alternative universe.

For example, a couple of nights ago, I was video chatting with some friends, and someone asked, “What if you were in quarantine with your first boyfriend?” This thought led to a full discussion of how different our lives would be and how grateful we are to be with our current partners.

I want to stress that occasional thoughts are not the issue. The issue is when we allow these thoughts to be constant, they begin to take hold of us.

If you are continually imagining being with someone else, you are allowing it to interfere with being present with your partner, which has become an issue you need to face.

Assess what you are feeling

The constant anxiety I used to feel in relationships stemmed from two main feelings I didn’t want to face.

Fear and self-doubt.

When any conflict arose, my mind would begin to think about how much easier things would be if I were dating someone else. From there, the seed would be planted, and my relationship would unravel.

Being vulnerable with someone can be one of the terrifying things we ever do, but it can also be one of the most rewarding.

Voicing what you feel will allow more transparency into your relationship, and it will most likely bring you and your partner closer.

Practice being present in your relationship

If I could go back in time, I would have changed one thing about my mindset in previous relationships.

I would have been more present.

I constantly overanalyzed situations and felt like if my boyfriend and I didn’t end up together “forever,” it would be a waste of time. Instead of enjoying the little moments, I often let a cloud hanging over them because of the future.

Relationships ebb and flow and none of them are created equal.

Why worry about forever when you can enjoy what you have now?

As long as a relationship is healthy and you and your partner respect each other, you should focus on nourishing what you have now instead of yearning to be on different pastures.

Sources:

https://www.harleytherapy.co.uk/counselling/grass-is-greener-syndrome.htm

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# dating advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Handling Different Love Languages In A Relationship

We all have different ways of expressing and receiving love in our relationships. Some people may feel loved through acts of service, while others may feel loved through physical touch or verbal affirmations. This concept is known as love languages, a term Dr. Gary Chapman popularized in his book "The Five Love Languages." Understanding and respecting your partner's love language can be critical in creating a fulfilling and satisfying relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with An Introverted Partner's Need For Alone Time

In long-term relationships, one of the most important things is finding a balance between spending time together and having time alone. While it's important to have a strong connection with your partner, you must have time to yourself to recharge, reflect, and pursue your interests. However, what happens when your partner's need for alone time affects the relationship? How do you deal with it?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With The Honeymoon Phase Ending

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often described as the most magical and exciting time. It's when everything is new, and the love and attraction between two people is at their strongest. But what happens when the honeymoon phase ends? How do we deal with the reality that things will not always be perfect?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

Read full story

Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: The Difference Between Healthy Self-Confidence and Narcissism

Self-confidence and narcissism are often used interchangeably, but they are pretty different. Self-confidence refers to a belief in one's abilities and self-worth. Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration and validation.

Read full story

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction

Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Turn a Casual Relationship Into Something More Serious

A casual relationship can be a great way to explore a connection with someone without the pressure of a serious commitment. But what happens when you develop feelings for the other person and want to turn the relationship into something more serious? Here are some tips to help you navigate this transition and turn a casual relationship into something more serious.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Get Over An Ex And Move On

Breaking up with someone can be one of your life's most challenging and painful experiences. It's hard to let go of someone you've invested time and emotions in, and moving on can be long and difficult. But it's important to remember that healing and moving on is possible. Here are some tips to help you overcome an ex and move on with your life.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How To Make A Long-Distance Relationship Work

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging. Being physically apart from your significant other can cause loneliness, isolation, and uncertainty. It can be hard to maintain intimacy and connection when you cannot see each other as often as you'd like. But despite these difficulties, many people find that long-distance relationships can be enriching. With the right mindset and approach, it is possible to make a long-distance relationship work.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating in your 20s vs. your 30s: What's the difference?

As you age, your priorities and approach to dating can change dramatically. The dating scene in your 20s is often filled with excitement and new experiences while dating in your 30s can focus more on finding a long-term partner and settling down. But what are the differences between dating in your 20s and your 30s?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate a Relationship With Different Parenting Styles

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different parenting style is expected, as we all come from different backgrounds, experiences, and belief systems. Before having children, it is essential to identify a balance that works for you and your partner. With the right approach, you can support each other and help strengthen your relationship while cultivating a healthy and happy family.

Read full story

Opinion: Balancing Needs And Desires In A Long-Term Relationship

Many people will begin dating, believing all their energy should go into their partner's needs. This can lead to resentment because two individuals always have their own needs and desires. To keep a healthy relationship dynamic, it is essential to learn how to balance supporting your partner while caring for yourself.

Read full story

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: How to Navigate a Relationship with a Partner Who Has Different Goals or Values

Dating a partner with different goals or values can be challenging. It's normal for couples to have other interests and priorities, but when those differences affect the relationship, it's essential to address them. Here are some tips for navigating a relationship with a partner with different goals or values.

Read full story

Opinion: The Pros and Cons Of Being In An Open Relationship

These days open relationships seem to be becoming all the rage. An open relationship is a romantic relationship in which both partners are free to have sexual and/or romantic relationships with other people. While this type of relationship can be incredibly fulfilling for some people, it's not for everyone. It's essential to consider the pros and cons of an open relationship.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy