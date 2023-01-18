Opinion: Dating With The Intention Of “Fixing” Someone

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gqkg_0kHqlJww00
Photo byMihail Tregubov/Unsplash

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate.

Things took a turn when he began having erratic breakdowns after a few months of dating. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

I offered all the support that I could. I tried to help him change his eating and exercise habits to feel better. It lasted about a week, and then he returned to cigarettes and red bull for breakfast.

I tried to help him prep for a promotional interview for what would have been a more fulfilling position. The night before the actual interview, he was out until dawn partying. He didn’t get the position. Near the end of our relationship, he broke down and told his friends that he had nothing worthy in his life. My efforts to help him and believing I could change his self-destructive behaviors had been futile.

I had been staying with my boyfriend at the time because I believed that one day my efforts would finally stick and he would change.

Instead of letting go, I held on to what I thought he could become and trusted that my love would eventually be enough to “fix” him.

That experience taught me four central truths I have carried with me in the following relationships.

Change has to come from within a person.

It doesn’t matter how much work you put in; you cannot change someone unless that change comes from them.

Also, if someone claims they did change someone, I can promise you that it came from a place of manipulation.

Mark Manson writes on his blog: “For a person to truly change, they must feel that the change is theirs, that they chose it, they control it. Otherwise, it loses all its effect.”

It doesn’t matter if you love someone with all of your heart. It doesn’t matter if you construct idea after idea to try to help them change their self-destructive behaviors.

As painful as it is to accept, your love will not save them, nor should you ever take on that responsibility.

Sacrificing your emotional and mental health by pouring it all into someone else is never worth it.

You cannot be in a relationship that is all give

Some of us are natural caretakers. We are drawn to the broken and the scars that they carry.

We believe that if we love them hard enough, a miracle will happen, and they will emerge restored.

Yet what happens is that you end up pouring your entire being into another person. You make them the focus of your life and try to help them be the person you believe they were born to be. If all you do in a relationship is give without receiving anything, you will eventually realize that you have nothing left to give to yourself.

It is not your job to fix anyone.

People are responsible for their actions; you don’t need to throw on your superhero cape to save the day.

“It’s the Savior Complex, the belief that you can somehow make it all better when someone who’s broken or damaged or toxic comes into your life.-Bolde”

Time and time again, you accept a job that nobody gave you, trying to fix someone who never asked you to fix them.

My ex once looked at me and said, “I will never change who I am. I’ve chosen this path, even if it kills me.”

It is not your job or your responsibility to fix anyone.

You may be the one who needs fixing.

I finally chose to walk away from my ex, but the damage had already been done.

I left that relationship drained, beaten down, and exhausted.

After a few months, I reflected on our relationship and realized that it was a similar pattern to several other people I had dated.

I kept falling for the same kind of broken person, and there was never a happy ending. Finally, I accepted that I continued to focus on trying to fix other people so that I wouldn’t have to look within and work on the parts of myself I didn’t want to face.

After all that time, it turned out that the person who needed my energy and needed to be fixed… was me.

Sources:

https://www.bolde.com/get-rid-savior-complex-not-job-fix-guy/

https://markmanson.net/no-you-cant-make-a-person-change

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# dating# mental health# dating advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Handling Different Love Languages In A Relationship

We all have different ways of expressing and receiving love in our relationships. Some people may feel loved through acts of service, while others may feel loved through physical touch or verbal affirmations. This concept is known as love languages, a term Dr. Gary Chapman popularized in his book "The Five Love Languages." Understanding and respecting your partner's love language can be critical in creating a fulfilling and satisfying relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Deal with An Introverted Partner's Need For Alone Time

In long-term relationships, one of the most important things is finding a balance between spending time together and having time alone. While it's important to have a strong connection with your partner, you must have time to yourself to recharge, reflect, and pursue your interests. However, what happens when your partner's need for alone time affects the relationship? How do you deal with it?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With The Honeymoon Phase Ending

The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often described as the most magical and exciting time. It's when everything is new, and the love and attraction between two people is at their strongest. But what happens when the honeymoon phase ends? How do we deal with the reality that things will not always be perfect?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth

Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Deal With A Narcissist in The Workplace

Dealing with a narcissist in the workplace can be challenging, as they tend to be self-absorbed, demanding, and lacking in empathy. Narcissists may also tend to manipulate and exploit others to achieve their goals. However, there are ways to deal with a narcissist in the workplace in a way that minimizes the negative impact on yourself and your work.

Read full story

Opinion: There is A Huge Connection Between Narcissism and Social Media

Social media has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, and it has the potential to both enhance and harm our mental health. Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration and validation, has a solid connection to social media. Social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, provide the perfect environment for narcissists to showcase their glorious selves and seek validation from others.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?

Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: The Difference Between Healthy Self-Confidence and Narcissism

Self-confidence and narcissism are often used interchangeably, but they are pretty different. Self-confidence refers to a belief in one's abilities and self-worth. Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration and validation.

Read full story

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Master Flirting and The Art Of Attraction

Flirting is an essential part of any romantic relationship. It's a way to show someone you're interested in them and to build attraction. But flirting isn't just about making someone laugh or buying them a drink. It's an art that requires skill and practice. Here are some tips to help you master flirting and building attraction.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Turn a Casual Relationship Into Something More Serious

A casual relationship can be a great way to explore a connection with someone without the pressure of a serious commitment. But what happens when you develop feelings for the other person and want to turn the relationship into something more serious? Here are some tips to help you navigate this transition and turn a casual relationship into something more serious.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Get Over An Ex And Move On

Breaking up with someone can be one of your life's most challenging and painful experiences. It's hard to let go of someone you've invested time and emotions in, and moving on can be long and difficult. But it's important to remember that healing and moving on is possible. Here are some tips to help you overcome an ex and move on with your life.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How To Make A Long-Distance Relationship Work

Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging. Being physically apart from your significant other can cause loneliness, isolation, and uncertainty. It can be hard to maintain intimacy and connection when you cannot see each other as often as you'd like. But despite these difficulties, many people find that long-distance relationships can be enriching. With the right mindset and approach, it is possible to make a long-distance relationship work.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating in your 20s vs. your 30s: What's the difference?

As you age, your priorities and approach to dating can change dramatically. The dating scene in your 20s is often filled with excitement and new experiences while dating in your 30s can focus more on finding a long-term partner and settling down. But what are the differences between dating in your 20s and your 30s?

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate a Relationship With Different Parenting Styles

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different parenting style is expected, as we all come from different backgrounds, experiences, and belief systems. Before having children, it is essential to identify a balance that works for you and your partner. With the right approach, you can support each other and help strengthen your relationship while cultivating a healthy and happy family.

Read full story

Opinion: Balancing Needs And Desires In A Long-Term Relationship

Many people will begin dating, believing all their energy should go into their partner's needs. This can lead to resentment because two individuals always have their own needs and desires. To keep a healthy relationship dynamic, it is essential to learn how to balance supporting your partner while caring for yourself.

Read full story

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: How to Navigate a Relationship with a Partner Who Has Different Goals or Values

Dating a partner with different goals or values can be challenging. It's normal for couples to have other interests and priorities, but when those differences affect the relationship, it's essential to address them. Here are some tips for navigating a relationship with a partner with different goals or values.

Read full story

Opinion: The Pros and Cons Of Being In An Open Relationship

These days open relationships seem to be becoming all the rage. An open relationship is a romantic relationship in which both partners are free to have sexual and/or romantic relationships with other people. While this type of relationship can be incredibly fulfilling for some people, it's not for everyone. It's essential to consider the pros and cons of an open relationship.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy