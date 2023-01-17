Opinion: When Dating Someone You Can Help Them Reach Their Goals

Photo by Mihail Tregubov/Unsplash

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my boyfriend.

He listened to my constant lament for the first few months we dated.

One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

“Why don’t you just start small?” I rattled off some excuses about my day and how I didn’t know what I would write about.

Finally, he just stated the obvious. “If you don’t start somewhere, you’re never going to do it… no one sits down the first time and writes an entire novel. You need to start small.”

His words resonated with me, and slowly but surely, I began writing.

That was over two years ago, and I honestly don’t know if I would have taken the plunge without his encouragement.

I have learned that we have more influence on our partners than we think, and our support can be monumental in helping them achieve their dreams.

Here is how you can constructively help your partner without stepping on toes.

Encourage them to construct a realistic plan.

The reason that I hadn’t started writing wasn’t due to a lack of desire. It was because I had made my first goal to write an entire book.

It was so lofty of a goal that I didn’t do anything to start it because it felt like an overwhelming burden looming over my head.

My partner called out that I needed to start small and suggested that I start writing just fifteen minutes a day.

I took his advice, and those fifteen minutes evolved into thirty minutes, an hour, then two.

The more I wrote, the more I wanted to do it, and I realized that it was because my partner had helped me tackle it reasonably.

Don’t attempt to control them.

If my partner had constantly demanded that I write in my spare time, I wouldn’t have done anything.

Instead, I would have begun resenting him and wondering why he needed to control my actions.

Every step of my journey has been met with encouragement, support, and his belief that I can achieve my goals. In the past, I have had boyfriends try to control my decisions regarding personal and professional outcomes.

It always backfired.

Ask if they want your help.

Sometimes I will express frustration about a situation and want to vent.

Thinking he is helping, my partner will offer a solution. It just makes me angrier because I want him to listen.

However, there are other times I genuinely want my partner’s help but may not communicate as well as I should. Now he will ask me if I want his help, and 99% of the time, I will say yes, but because he is asking, it gives me a choice.

It’s great to get help, but psychologically, most of us still want to decide whether to accept.

Remind them that success doesn’t happen without failure.

I don’t think you will find one person who has tried something for the first time and succeeded at it.

In the past, my fear of failure prevented me from tackling various potential promotions and creative goals. One day I started rattling off all the reasons I was scared to pursue my creative outlet.

Nothing happens when we sit around in fear. My partner reminded me that I could sit around fearing failure all day or take a chance and try.

I am grateful every single day to be with someone that constantly supports me while at the same time pushing me to be the best version that I can be.