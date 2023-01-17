Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship

Photo by Arlet Padrón Benítez/Unsplash

Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship.

I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

It turns out that I was being stonewalled by the best of them.

“Different from an occasional timeout to calm down or collect your thoughts, stonewalling is an absolute refusal to consider your partner’s perspective. If you listen at all, you do it dismissively or contemptuously.” -Psychology Today

The refusal to communicate is one of the deadliest things you can do to any relationship.

However, I am not innocent regarding my communication tactics in the past or present. I have certainly done my fair share of stonewalling in relationships without even realizing I was doing or, or realizing the damage it was doing to my partner.

If stonewalling is part of your relationship, it’s essential to understand the why behind you or your significant other resorting to this tactic.

Let’s explore why you could be doing it and how it can be detrimental to your relationship.

You want to punish your partner.

Let’s say that your partner upsets you before you leave for a long weekend with some friends. They immediately try to apologize, and you shut them out completely.

It pleases you to know that they are freaking out as you ignore their calls and text messages to “teach them a lesson.”

However, punishing your partner will backfire, and being passive-aggressive is not a healthy means of communication.

If you continue to ignore them to hurt them, they will feel completely alone because you are refusing to validate that their voice is even worth hearing.

You don’t want to get in “trouble.”

Sometimes communicating with our partner means telling them something they don’t want to hear.

Early in my current relationship, I realized that I had crossed a line and needed to tell my partner.

My first reaction was that I wanted to shut down. I felt my heart racing and my palms sweating, and I felt like a statue that couldn’t move. I reminded myself that if I didn’t speak up, I could lose my partner because he had no idea that I wanted our relationship, and all he saw was someone that seemed utterly unemotional.

No one is perfect, and there will be times in our relationships when we have to face the heavy stuff. Shutting down is not the answer and could result in dire consequences.

It takes too much energy to discuss emotions.

Life can be exhausting. Between work, friends, kids, and everything else going on, discussing emotions with your partner can be the last thing you want to do at the end of the day.

There have been times when I have told myself my thoughts and feelings were essential and just dismissed my partner’s request to fill him in on how I was feeling.

Even if we have good intentions and believe we are doing it for the right reasons, withholding our thoughts and feelings is a way of shutting our partner out.

Life will get in the way of your relationship the moment you let it, and it’s something you must constantly work on, not tuck away expecting it to thrive.

It can be used as a form of power.

I was constantly anxious when I was in a relationship involving extreme stonewalling.

My partner wouldn’t respond to anything he didn’t want to discuss, and eventually, I would give up because it was so exhausting.

He also knew that I wanted to talk through our issues and that it was painful when he was unresponsive, so he used the silent treatment to cause me emotional harm, which he even admitted to at the end of our relationship.

When used purposefully against someone in a relationship, stonewalling can be a form of manipulation and control and is often one of the first signs of emotional abuse.

You both want to have the last word.

If someone or both parties in the relationship feel like they always have to be correct, it is going to cause a strain on communication.

They are going into an argument with the sole goal of winning, which means that neither party is actively listening and will cause someone to become defensive or shut down because they aren’t being heard.

There will be times when you are in the wrong and vice-versa, and being able to admit fault or listen is extremely important to the success of your relationship.

Stonewalling is not always done with malicious intent.

For example, direct communication can be challenging if you are a survivor of abuse or trauma because you are relearning to trust your new partner and yourself.

If you are in a relationship that involves stonewalling from either partner, it needs to be addressed.

Having an open line of communication is imperative, and it’s something that will eventually make or break your relationship.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/intersections/202009/four-ways-ruin-and-repair-your-relationship