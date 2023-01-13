Opinion: A Dating Standard Should Be To Seek Out Someone Who Appreciates Their Partner Unconditionally

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkPma_0kCrpjPm00
Photo byMarcos Moura/Unsplash

Many years ago, at the beginning of my relationship, I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my (now) husband. I wondered to myself, why would he want to be with me if I had these types of moments?

My partner reacted with kindness and understanding when I apologized the following day.

It took me years to realize that my husband's love for me wasn’t conditional. He truly gets me for the person I am and loves me even though I have some quirks and faults.

If you are anything like me and need a little reminder sometimes, here are four signs that your partner loves you unconditionally.

They trust you completely.

I believe that trust should be assumed until broken. If you are cheating on your partner, they aren’t going to trust you anymore, or you’ll have to work to rebuild that trust.

I have been in relationships where my boyfriends would go through my phone and then congratulate me on not cheating.

Going through someone’s phone and finding no evidence of them cheating on you isn’t trusting them. Instead, you are violating their trust and showing that you don’t respect their boundaries.

If you are in a new relationship with someone who seems stable, secure, and happy, you can’t project previous trust issues onto them. It’s essential to keep an eye out for any red flags but you shouldn’t need proof of their loyalty.

2. They support your dreams and ambitions

This sounds simple, but I have been in many relationships when I felt like my dreams and ambitions were not supported.

Right before graduating from college, I was in a relationship with my first profound love. I overheard him say to another one of my friends while we were all out at a bar, “I don’t want her to go to graduate school; I want her to marry me.

He wanted different things than I did and often would do something to try to give me to give up on my dreams.

The right partner won’t do this at all. Instead, they will encourage you and do everything in their power to help you succeed at your dreams and ambitions.

They are transparent/honest with you

Many years ago, I was in a terrible place emotionally. My partner was supportive through everything, but when things got worse, he finally suggested therapy.

Therapy ended up changing my life. I found a fantastic therapist who helped me work through my childhood trauma and several emotionally abusive relationships.

On the other hand, when I was in a toxic relationship, my partner did everything he could to stop me from seeing a therapist and succeeded. Looking back, I realized it was because he most likely knew and feared that I would wake up to how he was treating me and leave.

When someone loves you unconditionally, they will encourage you to do everything you can to feel better.

They love you in the bad times.

I have been with my partner for over two years now. In that time, he has seen me in my darkest and experienced a side of me that no one else ever has.

At first, I feared that he would leave. I feared my actions would scare him away, and he wouldn’t want me anymore.

Yet even in the worst of times, he didn’t leave.

Recently we went through a very traumatic experience as a couple. During that experience, I realized that even though we were both uncertain of the future, my partner did not doubt that I would be part of his.

No relationship is perfect.

There will be ups and downs, and there will be people who aren’t right for us in the roller-coaster of dating and love.

However, when you find the right person and realize their love is not conditional, it makes the entire journey worth it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# dating advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

36K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: To Have Successful Relationships, People Must Address Codependent Tendencies

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: There Will Be Lingering Trauma After A Breakup With A Narcissist

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be horrific and prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a typical breakup because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Becomes More Difficult When “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” Enters The Picture

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone kind and caring; in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With The Intention Of “Fixing” Someone is Dangerous

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when he began having erratic breakdowns after a few months of dating. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story

Opinion: When Dating Someone You Can Help Them Reach Their Goals

“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my boyfriend. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gaslighting Has Become A Dating Buzz-Word But What Does It Really Entail?

As a young adult, I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner, who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship

Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Small Errors Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship's Well-Being

Several weeks ago, my husband invited one of his good friends over for dinner, whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that, at times, I just took her for granted… Do you know? I could have appreciated her more.”

Read full story

Opinion: How To Build Up The Courage To Leave a Toxic Relationship

Many people want to and are preparing to leave an unhealthy relationship/toxic partner but struggle to walk away fully. The truth is: I have been in the same situation and understand entirely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Comes With A Slew Of Problems

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed that something was missing from your relationship early on. When I was dating my ex, who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder, things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Codependents Share Similar Traits As A Narcissist, Which Manifest In Different Ways

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency, and therefore, I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound like that.

Read full story

Opinion: Keeping Secrets While Dating Can Ruin A Potential Relationship

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other failed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Love Bombing Is Dangerous And Becoming More Prevalent In The Dating Scene

Imagine this scenario. You have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember, you just know that eventually, you will meet the right person, sparks will fly, and you will live happily ever after.

Read full story
133 comments

Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

Read full story

Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy