Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Photo by Roxanne Andrea Dychengco/Unsplash

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

I wanted to live with my boyfriend. The truth was that I had already lived with several romantic partners prior, and it hadn’t ended well. Although I believed (and still do) that living together is essential to learn if you are genuinely compatible with someone, I was very nervous.

I was nervous that if we moved in together, my boyfriend would become complacent and unwilling to propose when I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that I wanted to get married (to him!) within the following couple of years.

A relationship timeline doesn’t need to pertain to marriage. But what if you expect a commitment from someone to be monogamous within a few months? What if you have been dating for five years and haven’t met your partner’s family?

A strict timeline that is set in stone most likely won’t be warranted or necessary. Laying out a high-level timeline, on the other hand, can be helpful to both parties in the relationship for the following reasons.

It provides clarity on the expectations for a mutually healthy partnership.

In my first year of college, I met a nice guy named Rob.

Rob came to my table during lunch one afternoon, and we started talking. He asked me on a date, and I agreed, and we quickly began dating.

After a few weeks, we planned a trip to his hometown, where he introduced me to his family. On that trip, Rob told me that he wanted to have a young family, that he liked me, and that he would want to be engaged within the year.

To say I was shocked was an understatement, but laying out his expectations was beneficial. I knew I didn’t want to get married for years, and it was apparent we were on a completely different life path. We parted ways, and he ended up dating and marrying one of his best friends a couple of years later.

By providing information on what he expected out of a relationship, Rob allowed me to make my own decision and leave, and he could find someone with a similar timeline as he did.

It can help move along the needle when one partner is more forward-thinking.

I did end up moving in with my boyfriend. But before we made that decision, I said something that I meant loud and clear.

“I want to be engaged before I’m thirty.”

Now, at that point, we would have been together for over three and a half years. I knew that my request wasn’t unrealistic. We had both talked about marriage and knew we wanted to marry each other.

However, I also knew my boyfriend wasn’t great at time management. Making plans with him more than a month ahead was difficult, not because he didn’t want to do it but because he focused on his day-to-day obligations.

Handing him a specific timeline on a platter helped him plan for an outcome that would happen anyway but on a timetable that worked for both of us.

Everyone is different but setting expectations is beneficial for any couple.

Last year I married the love of my life.

We had been dating for over five years, and it was the best decision I’d ever made.

My husband later said, “wow, I’m so glad you thought about where our friends and family were in their lives.”

If we had waited another year or two, all of our closest friends would have started their families and would have already had babies/very young children. Would that have been a dealbreaker? No, but having the night of our lives and dancing with our friends without worries, knowing that all of our lives were about to change? That was worth it, and it happened because of the realistic timeline that I had set in my head.

Do you need a written relationship timeline to make things work with your partner? Not at all. Every couple is completely different, and their relationship will look further.

However, be clear about what you expect from the partnership and what you need from the relationship. Doing so will set you both up for success and confirm that you are on the same page about what you want for the future.