Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yucjY_0kBdlyh400
Photo byRoxanne Andrea Dychengco/Unsplash

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

I wanted to live with my boyfriend. The truth was that I had already lived with several romantic partners prior, and it hadn’t ended well. Although I believed (and still do) that living together is essential to learn if you are genuinely compatible with someone, I was very nervous. 

I was nervous that if we moved in together, my boyfriend would become complacent and unwilling to propose when I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that I wanted to get married (to him!) within the following couple of years. 

A relationship timeline doesn’t need to pertain to marriage. But what if you expect a commitment from someone to be monogamous within a few months? What if you have been dating for five years and haven’t met your partner’s family?

A strict timeline that is set in stone most likely won’t be warranted or necessary. Laying out a high-level timeline, on the other hand, can be helpful to both parties in the relationship for the following reasons.

It provides clarity on the expectations for a mutually healthy partnership.

In my first year of college, I met a nice guy named Rob.

Rob came to my table during lunch one afternoon, and we started talking. He asked me on a date, and I agreed, and we quickly began dating. 

After a few weeks, we planned a trip to his hometown, where he introduced me to his family. On that trip, Rob told me that he wanted to have a young family, that he liked me, and that he would want to be engaged within the year.

To say I was shocked was an understatement, but laying out his expectations was beneficial. I knew I didn’t want to get married for years, and it was apparent we were on a completely different life path. We parted ways, and he ended up dating and marrying one of his best friends a couple of years later. 

By providing information on what he expected out of a relationship, Rob allowed me to make my own decision and leave, and he could find someone with a similar timeline as he did. 

It can help move along the needle when one partner is more forward-thinking. 

I did end up moving in with my boyfriend. But before we made that decision, I said something that I meant loud and clear.

“I want to be engaged before I’m thirty.”

Now, at that point, we would have been together for over three and a half years. I knew that my request wasn’t unrealistic. We had both talked about marriage and knew we wanted to marry each other. 

However, I also knew my boyfriend wasn’t great at time management. Making plans with him more than a month ahead was difficult, not because he didn’t want to do it but because he focused on his day-to-day obligations.

Handing him a specific timeline on a platter helped him plan for an outcome that would happen anyway but on a timetable that worked for both of us. 

Everyone is different but setting expectations is beneficial for any couple.

Last year I married the love of my life.

We had been dating for over five years, and it was the best decision I’d ever made. 

My husband later said, “wow, I’m so glad you thought about where our friends and family were in their lives.” 

If we had waited another year or two, all of our closest friends would have started their families and would have already had babies/very young children. Would that have been a dealbreaker? No, but having the night of our lives and dancing with our friends without worries, knowing that all of our lives were about to change? That was worth it, and it happened because of the realistic timeline that I had set in my head. 

Do you need a written relationship timeline to make things work with your partner? Not at all. Every couple is completely different, and their relationship will look further. 

However, be clear about what you expect from the partnership and what you need from the relationship. Doing so will set you both up for success and confirm that you are on the same page about what you want for the future. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# advice# marriage# psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Dating Standard Should Be To Seek Out Someone Who Appreciates Their Partner Unconditionally

Many years ago, at the beginning of my relationship, I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my (now) husband. I wondered to myself, why would he want to be with me if I had these types of moments?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Small Errors Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship's Well-Being

Several weeks ago, my husband invited one of his good friends over for dinner, whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that, at times, I just took her for granted… Do you know? I could have appreciated her more.”

Read full story

Opinion: How To Build Up The Courage To Leave a Toxic Relationship

Many people want to and are preparing to leave an unhealthy relationship/toxic partner but struggle to walk away fully. The truth is: I have been in the same situation and understand entirely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Comes With A Slew Of Problems

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed that something was missing from your relationship early on. When I was dating my ex, who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder, things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Codependents Share Similar Traits As A Narcissist, Which Manifest In Different Ways

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency, and therefore, I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound like that.

Read full story

Opinion: Keeping Secrets While Dating Can Ruin A Potential Relationship

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other failed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Love Bombing Is Dangerous And Becoming More Prevalent In The Dating Scene

Imagine this scenario. You have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember, you just know that eventually, you will meet the right person, sparks will fly, and you will live happily ever after.

Read full story
123 comments

Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Date Someone Hung Up On "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people I referred to as “the one who got away” at different times throughout my life. One was a friend I had grown up with, and we were romantically involved, but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects

My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.

Read full story
50 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy

Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story

Opinion: In Healthy Relationships People Don't Have To Sacrifice Their Entire Sense Of Self

We must make certain compromises to make a relationship work long-term. You will sometimes be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The "Relationship Groove" Typically Takes Time To Establish

Although my husband and I have been together for almost five years, I would say that we didn’t find our relationship groove until a year or two after we started dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends drove them crazy, and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy