Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akIHb_0kAOJPup00
Photo byKarsten Winegeart/Unsplash

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

I don’t believe in soulmates as I did when I was younger. Instead, I think there are multiple people out there who are right for you. The important thing is recognizing when you are with someone who makes you happy and is a great fit.

Here are some signs that you are with that kind of person.

#1: You feel safe and content.

When I was younger, I wanted romance, fireworks, and butterflies.

There were a few times that I experienced them, but the burning passion was always fleeting.

Real love doesn’t happen instantly. It begins slowly as you get to know someone. Instead of a burning fire, it is a slow flame.

I used to fear security as I constantly sought out excitement and change. After being with someone long-term, I have accepted that some days will be mundane/routine as that’s natural.

However, when I am lying in bed, and my husband wraps his arms around me, I feel safe, along with a feeling of contentment that has eluded me until this point in my life.

It has become my favorite feeling in the world.

#2: Their actions showcase how much they care.

Someone giving you gifts doesn’t mean that they care about you and your needs/feelings.

For example, I had an ex that gave me a beautiful watch. Whenever we fought, he pretended to take it off my wrist. It was used to make me feel indebted to him since he “spent money on me.”

Instead of gifts, my partner shows he cares about his actions. He helped me put together a finance plan to pay off my debt. He helps me with my taxes. He rubs my neck and back at night when I’m sore and tired.

This isn’t to say that gifts aren’t essential and don’t have a time and place. They do, but in the long term, actions will make or break a relationship.

#3: You fight, and it doesn’t end in Armageddon.

Constant fighting and lashing out at each other is a sign of an unhealthy relationship, and it’s also emotionally exhausting.

Most of my relationships have either had fights that ended in screaming matches or someone shutting down and walking away. It’s not surprising that none of those worked out because we didn’t find a way to argue productively and healthily.

When my partner and I fight, it doesn’t end with one of us walking out on the other person. We don’t yell, and our respect for each other shines through, even in the way that we argue.

Fighting/arguments will happen when you build a life with someone. You must figure out how to solve and handle them in a way that doesn’t end up damaging each other’s feelings.

#4: You communicate about everything.

It is probably the most repeated relationship advice in the world (communication, communication, communication), but that’s because it’s so true.

When you stop communicating with your partner about small things, it will start to build a wedge between the two of you.

I get it, there are days when I don’t want to talk about my day at work, and I’ll also assume that my partner doesn’t care about the little details of my day. Yet, he indeed does and will ask to follow-up questions even about silly office gossip.

Your partner should be your confidant and the person you trust with all the parts of your life, even if they are less exciting.

#5: They are unfazed by your emotions.

Yesterday I broke down about everything going on in the world as it felt unbearably heavy.

My partner is very logical, and even though he couldn’t understand why I was so upset at that exact (and random) moment, he sat down on the couch and listened to my blubbering until I could somewhat explain my thoughts/feelings.

When we are with the right person, we don’t have to put on a front or a constantly happy and fake act in front of them.

We can recognize that they love us and want to be with us across the entire gauntlet of our emotions. I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe that there is just one single person on this entire planet of billions of people that will make us happy.

The year that I gave up on finding a soulmate is the year that I met the person that I have been the happiest with, and who embodies everything that I want in a life partner.

Don’t go through your life waiting for your “perfect match” to magically arrive.

If someone makes you happy and the two of you are a great fit, I believe that can be better than perfect… because it’s real.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# dating advice# relationship advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Dating Standard Should Be To Seek Out Someone Who Appreciates Their Partner Unconditionally

Many years ago, at the beginning of my relationship, I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my (now) husband. I wondered to myself, why would he want to be with me if I had these types of moments?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Small Errors Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship's Well-Being

Several weeks ago, my husband invited one of his good friends over for dinner, whose wife had abruptly left him for another man. Something he said stuck with me long after he had left. “I guess… I guess that, at times, I just took her for granted… Do you know? I could have appreciated her more.”

Read full story

Opinion: How To Build Up The Courage To Leave a Toxic Relationship

Many people want to and are preparing to leave an unhealthy relationship/toxic partner but struggle to walk away fully. The truth is: I have been in the same situation and understand entirely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Comes With A Slew Of Problems

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed that something was missing from your relationship early on. When I was dating my ex, who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder, things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Codependents Share Similar Traits As A Narcissist, Which Manifest In Different Ways

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency, and therefore, I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound like that.

Read full story

Opinion: Keeping Secrets While Dating Can Ruin A Potential Relationship

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other failed.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Love Bombing Is Dangerous And Becoming More Prevalent In The Dating Scene

Imagine this scenario. You have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember, you just know that eventually, you will meet the right person, sparks will fly, and you will live happily ever after.

Read full story
124 comments

Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Date Someone Hung Up On "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people I referred to as “the one who got away” at different times throughout my life. One was a friend I had grown up with, and we were romantically involved, but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects

My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.

Read full story
50 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy

Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story

Opinion: In Healthy Relationships People Don't Have To Sacrifice Their Entire Sense Of Self

We must make certain compromises to make a relationship work long-term. You will sometimes be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The "Relationship Groove" Typically Takes Time To Establish

Although my husband and I have been together for almost five years, I would say that we didn’t find our relationship groove until a year or two after we started dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends drove them crazy, and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy