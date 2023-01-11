Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

Photo by Vitor Monthay/Unsplash

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”

After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

This fantasy is extremely dangerous, as there are going to be ups and downs in any relationship.

There will be challenges that you couldn’t have predicted, and neither of you will be even close to perfect.

Recently I read about the term “Relationship Disenchantment,” which refers to two partners who were completely enamored with each other but have lost the spark that was once between them.

Sadly, at some point, disillusionment, defeat, and dissatisfaction may overcome any dedicated partnership, and it can deteriorate into relationship burnout, the ultimate outcome of continuing disenchantment.” - Psychology Today

Can a relationship be salvaged if it gets to this point?

The answer is yes, but you and your partner will have to work hard if you want to return to a good place once you feel burnt out and exhausted.

Here are five steps you can take to prevent your relationship from reaching the point where you both lose interest and motivation to make things work.

#1. Address the minor problems in the beginning

In college, I started dating a guy who wanted to spoon/cuddle all night.

It was absolute hell. I couldn’t sleep, and my body was on fire, but…I didn’t want to hurt his feelings.

Fast forward a month later, when I finally told him I wasn’t a big cuddler, and he decided I must not like him anymore.

Even though it sounds silly, most couples will have minor problems that they should face in the beginning phase of the relationship; they push things to the side and focus on the good.

By doing this, the small things are bottled up and are huge. These often end up being dealbreakers or cause the relationship’s demise.

#2. Explore new ways to communicate

At the beginning of my current relationship, I realized that my partner and I were constantly getting angry when we texted each other.

My partner isn’t a good texter. He is brash and would say whatever popped into his head, and I quickly realized it wasn’t an excellent way to communicate.

Although it may feel awkward, being honest, and have serious conversations at the beginning of a relationship, it is extremely important.

Imagine if my partner and I had continued our dysfunctional texting communication. I am willing to bet that we wouldn’t be together today.

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and have the heart to heart even if it seems intense when you have only been dating for a few months.

Doing so will prevent issues in communication that could be detrimental to your relationship later on.

#3. Be honest with your partner if they are slacking

Early on in my current relationship, I was not a good girlfriend. I say that with total honesty. I was tired and stressed, and I allowed myself to get lazy.

This continued for a while before my boyfriend (now husband) sat me down and was transparent.

He told me that he loved me immensely and wanted to continue being with me, but he felt like he was pouring everything into our “relationship bucket” while I sat on the sidelines and watched.

My first reaction was to shut down and become defensive. Then, I heard a little voice in the back of my head saying that I needed to listen to his words or else I could lose him.

Looking back, I am so glad he was honest with me because otherwise, resentment would have grown up, and I wouldn’t have worked on being a better partner.

#4: Don’t try to escape when things get difficult

It is good to give each other space in a relationship.

However, there is a difference between space and beginning to disengage because things are getting complicated.

In previous relationships, I would go out with friends or go away for a weekend whenever things got hard. I would ignore my partner and tell them that we needed space when we needed to work through our issues.

Escaping or leaving without your partner’s input will harm your relationship.

Perhaps the two of you need to escape together to break from the noise and get some alone time without any distractions.

#5. Don’t verbalize if you lose faith for a moment

I have often let my insecurities rear their ugly head in my relationships.

I have worked on and improved on it, but in the past, I have self-sabotaged things in the beginning stages of getting to know someone.

I allowed doubt to creep into my head, verbalized those thoughts to my new partner, and they lost faith in our chances of a future together. The reality is that even in the best relationship, you will have moments of doubt and frustration.

However, instead of verbaling every single doubt, I let them sit. I will address it if it is still there a few days later. 99% of the time, however, the doubt disappears within a few minutes.

Almost any relationship can be salvaged. However, why not do everything you can to prevent it from getting to where it needs to be rescued?

Be honest with your partner, be present even in the challenging moments, and create a strong communication structure so your relationship will weather the storms.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/rediscovering-love/201306/relationship-disenchantment