Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A49UQ_0k9z1Sbo00
Photo byKiarash Mansouri/Unsplash

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?

Invalidate their emotions and feelings.

If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

In a healthy relationship, your partner will validate (aka acknowledge) your experiences, thoughts, and feelings.

What does it mean when someone invalidates you?

It is the act of purposefully denying, rejecting, minimising, negatively judging, and/or ignoring your expressed experience, thoughts, actions, or emotions. -Narcwise

Someone who wants to devalue their victim will use invalidation as it is one of the most potent forms of manipulation and provides the abuser with complete emotional control.

Based on my personal experience, here are four things that a Narcissist may say to you to invalidate your feelings, thoughts, and experiences.

“I don’t remember anything from last night.”

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. Everything was great for the first couple of months when he was kind, affectionate, and charming.

One night we went to hang out at his friend’s house, and the evening ended with him being aggressive toward me and cursing at me and saying obscene things.

The following day he woke up and acted as if nothing had happened. When I told him, a shock came over his face, and he claimed that he didn’t remember doing or saying anything to me.

By claiming ignorance, he could keep from taking any responsibility for his harmful words and actions.

Oh, and by the way, he had only one beer. He claimed to have been drunk, but I saw how much he drank, and I know that he remembered it all.

“Don’t be so lame; you’ll be fine.”

I had been training for my second Spartan race for months, and it was the night before.

The Narcissist wanted to party, and I was on a completely different page because of my race the following day.

My boyfriend became more aggravated as everyone else at the party let loose.

“What is wrong with you?”

“I have my race tomorrow.” I kept answering him.

He told me not to be so lame and that I could have a few drinks. I ended up having a few drinks.

I completed the race the following day but knew I could have done much better.

I was so frustrated that my boyfriend, who didn’t even come and cared so little about something I was trying to achieve.

“You are making a big deal out of nothing.”

My relationship with my Mom has been highly rocky for a very long time.

Many years ago, she came to visit, and I didn't see her because she was several states over, and I didn’t have the time or finances to see her.

I was distraught because it was such a difficult decision, and my “inconvenient” emotions frustrated the Narcissist to no end.

“You made the decision; it’s over and done with; why are you still upset over this?”

When I look back, I can recognize that his response was telling me that I shouldn’t feel the way I felt. His words told me that my emotions were invalid and that I had no right to feel sad about my broken relationship with my Mom.

“I’m sorry, but I have no obligation to respond to you.”

When I was dating the narcissist, some days would go by without a response.

We were supposedly in a committed relationship, yet when I brought it up, he would roll his eyes and tell me that I couldn’t expect him to respond whenever I reached out to him.

When we were together, if I did anything that even would silence upset him, he would usually go utterly silent for as long as he deemed fitting as punishment.

“The silent treatment is widely regarded as a form of emotional manipulation and even psychological abuse. It is the act of ceasing to initiate or respond to communication with someone else or refusing to acknowledge them all together” -Goodtherapy

When you are utterly silent towards someone, you are conveying that they aren’t worth the effort of speaking to and working through whatever caused the disagreement in the front place

What should you do if you are in this situation?

Some people will invalidate you without realizing that what they are doing is causing harm.

For example, say that you have had a bad day and someone tries to cheer you up and make you happy. Although they have good intentions, they may prevent you from working through your feelings because you think you “need” to be satisfied.

However, Narcissist's are entirely aware that they are causing harm. If you are in a situation where someone constantly invalidates your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, you are in a case involving emotional abuse.

You can confront your partner, but my recommendation would be to begin removing yourself from the situation, as you do not deserve to be with someone who pushes you down.

Sources:

https://www.goodtherapy.org/blog/psychpedia/silent-treatment

https://narcwise.com/2018/07/20/invalidation-and-narcissism/

