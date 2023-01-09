Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked

Photo by Louis Hansel/Unsplash

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.

Recently I was asked by several of my followers if I could point out some of the red flags that they could try to look out for at the beginning stages of dating someone.

Nothing is foolproof (which is sad because I would love to give everyone a wand to detect toxic people). Still, these are the red flags I missed and that I believe are the largest indicators that someone is toxic at the beginning of a relationship.

#1. I ignored my internal voice

I remember the first weeks that I started dating my new partner. Although when we were together, my heart felt like it was soaring, I was anxious and tense when we were apart.

The only place I ever found any relief was in my yoga classes, where I would cry at the end, finally feeling like I could breathe, only to walk over and feel the familiar heaviness descend upon me.

Remember, this was before the emotional abuse, manipulation, devaluing, or physical altercations started.

Even though everything seemed perfect on the surface, my body knew that something wasn’t right.

#2. I ignored how quickly things were moving

When I look back at that girl who truly believed she was everything this man had been looking for, I pity her naivety.

The reality is that love doesn’t happen in a day. It simply can’t.

You’re telling me that out of all the people that he had met and dated, within two weeks, he knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me?

No… he didn’t want to spend his life with me, but he knew those words were exactly what I wanted to hear.

I remember a friend asking him what his favorite part about me was. He couldn’t think of one thing and answered, “What everyone else likes about her.”

The moment he said those words, I finally realized that I had been duped.

I loved so many things about him. I could have rattled them off for hours. It’s funny that someone who had once told me a billion things that were perfect about me didn’t have a favorite part… because his love for me didn’t exist.

#3. He completely disregarded my boundaries

When there are certain things that you don’t want to do, such as particular mind alternating substances or something sexual that is out of your comfort zone, people should respect that.

However, someone who is toxic doesn’t care about your boundaries. They will bulldoze over your limits without a second thought.

It started innocently enough, with a disregard for my boundaries of time. I would say I needed to get to bed early, which was met with “No, I have to see you come over now,” which seemed sweet but was my partner not respecting my time.

Of course, that wasn’t clear to me in the beginning. I would drive over an hour to his apartment because I was excited and wanted to see him. It wasn’t until months later that I realized I was putting in all the effort, and he hadn’t been to my house even once.

I wanted to see him so badly that I gave up control of my time, and by the time I realized how wrong things were (near the end of our relationship), it was too late to change what had been established.

#4. He asked highly personal questions right away

Now, I don’t necessarily enjoy a small talk on a first date, as I want to get to know someone at a deeper level.

On this particular first date, he asked me about my past relationships, where my parents lived (and he tried digging deeper when he found out my mom lives in another country), and wanted me to tell him a secret about myself that no one else knew.

Because I was naive at the time and felt the need to tell the truth, I answered his questions. He shared his secret (which I later learned was a complete lie), instantly making me feel bonded to him.

I didn’t realize at the time that he was manipulating me to gain my trust very quickly. As time passed, he would use that information against me to devalue me, belittle me, and hurt me.

Protecting yourself isn’t easy.

In reality, toxic people are masters of manipulating people to get what they want. I want to reiterate that because it is so easy to blame ourselves when we fall into this situation when we are the victims, not the perpetrators.

I can give you traits to look out for, but I recommend you do this…

Make a list of everything you want in a relationship/friendship.

If it includes traits such as empathy, kindness, honesty, generosity, humility, compassion, and respectfulness, you will set yourself up for success.

A toxic person doesn’t embody all of those traits, so keep an eye out for the person who does.

Sometimes, I wonder what my life would be like if I hadn’t experienced such a toxic situation.

Honestly, I don’t think I would be the person I am today. I don’t believe I would be as strong or courageous, and I don’t think I would have cultivated boundaries.

Often it is the hardest of experiences that strengthen us, and if you take the time to learn from your toxic relationship, I promise you won’t tolerate that kind of treatment again.