Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5bot_0k7or6D100
Photo byBen Moreland/Unsplash

Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking.

You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

In those moments, I have found it extremely helpful to reflect on my journey with my partner. It reminds me how far we have come and how much love and support encompass our relationship.

There is the cliche saying, “When you know you know,” and this is the first relationship I’ve ever been in. My partner has been by my side through thick and thin.

If you are anything like me and struggle with relationship anxiety, here are four signs that your partner wants to build a future and life with you.

#1. They want to be there for the hard stuff

Several weeks ago, my Grandma passed away, and I decided that even though the funeral was two days later, I wanted to fly back to the midwest, where I am originally from. My partner immediately said he was coming with me without a second thought.

His kindness and support during that time showed me that he wanted to be part of the complex parts of my life.

Earlier this year, his grandfather passed away, and I took off work to go to the funeral and stayed up late with my partner to help him edit the eulogy he was giving the following day.

Although these aren’t “fun” events, they are part of the package. When someone wants to be with you entirely, they will be part of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

#2. You are close/tolerate each other’s families

When you are planning on building your life with someone else, it will usually involve the family in one way or another.

Luckily, I love my partner’s family. As someone from a broken family background, I feel like they have opened their arms and accepted me as one of their own.

My partner is polite towards the family members of mine he has met (my mom lives in another country, and I haven’t seen her in about six years), and in the limited time that we see them (which is on purpose) has handled the craziness like a champ.

For example, when my father was rambling about conspiracy theories, he sat back and listened while I groaned in humiliation.

My dad felt like he was heard, and even though my partner disagreed with his opinions, they could have an adult conversation… while I sat and listened in complete horror.

#3. You are planning to make big life decisions together

Knowing that we have already overcome financial and personal struggles together makes planning for big choices even easier.

For example, my partner and I have been discussing our plans for the next five years, and one thing that has led to is that we have started looking for a house together.

We are also going to look at engagement rings, which I am trying to stay calm about, but I am allowing myself to dance with excitement in my heart.

Our plans are no longer “what are we doing this weekend.” Instead, we are talking about doing the big life-changing stuff together, and when we talk about the future, it involves “us.”

#4. They support your dreams and ambitions

Last night I was exhausted and went to bed early. I woke up this morning and realized that my partner had stayed up working on building me something I needed for my business.

There is a confession I have to make, though … I struggled to return the favor in the past.

At the beginning of our relationship, I was threatened by my partner’s ambition and the fact that he worked extremely long hours. I was terrified that he wouldn’t be able to make time for me.

Then I realized … how could I expect him to support me and not return the favor because of some insecurities?

I can honestly say that my partner is my #1 fan. If it weren’t for him, I don’t know that I would have had the courage to try new things, including personal and professional endeavors.

I realized I wanted him to feel the same way, so I put my insecurities aside and began supporting him wholeheartedly… because I am his #1 fan.

Remember … nothing is going to be “perfect.”

Every single relationship is entirely different. After all, you are combining two humans and building a life together. It’s going to involve some chaos and confusion.

Yet, if you are in a healthy relationship, those days won’t be the norm. Every day I am still astounded by how comfortable, happy, and supported I feel in my relationship.

When you are feeling down and wondering if your partner is in it for the long haul, take a moment and look at their actions.

If they are supportive, loving, and choosing to plan their future out with you, they want you to be part of it.

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

