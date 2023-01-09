Opinion: Many Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

Stacy Ann

Photo byJacob Bourgeois/Unsplash

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst.

It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

If you were anything like I was, and you have started dating someone, and it’s not official, you probably wonder where you stand on their list.

We would always be someone’s number one choice in an ideal world.

Unfortunately, that is far from the case, and to protect your head and your expectations, it’s good to be aware of where you stand.

Here are the signs that (unfortunately) you may not be at the top of your crush’s agenda.

#1. They only want to hang out last minute

Back when I was on dating apps, one person gave me “butterflies.”

He was charming, intelligent, and looked fantastic in flannel.

However, I quickly noticed that he wouldn’t make plans, and everything had to be “spur of the moment.”

For example, we grabbed a drink by my apartment because he was getting his car detailed … literally in my neighborhood and decided to see what I was doing.

One night we had tentatively made plans to hang out, and he asked if we were good to go … then went silent for two hours and said he had decided to stay in and watch Netflix.

I sat at the bar with my friend, realizing that he had chosen Netflix over me … and that I needed to pull away before I got hurt.

#2. They only want to see you during the week

It’s a joke between my boyfriend and me that he liked me because he “gave me” his Friday nights when we first started dating.

When he told me that initially, I asked him to explain what he meant, and he said to me that you only give someone your weekend if you like them.

I didn’t want to admit it, but I realized that I always saved my weekends from spending time with my friends, so if I was going to give that up to see a new dating prospect, I needed to be interested in him.

People view their weekends as their most valuable time. If you are seeing someone that only wants to hang out on a Monday night and that’s sporadic, they most likely aren’t going to make you a priority in the future.

#3. You hide your feelings from them

When I was in college, I dated someone who wasn’t serious about our relationship.

I felt like I was constantly walking on eggshells and that if I told him my feelings, I would scare him away.

Weekends would pass when he would be gone partying for days, and I didn’t say a word because I knew that if I did, he would say I was too “clingy” and “needy” for him.

I finally confronted him, and he reacted exactly as I had feared. He told me that he needed to think about our relationship.

Well, he cheated on me that weekend with a girl in his class, and it turned out they had been talking for several months.

I wasn’t his first choice, after all.

#4. They never invite you to events

In the same relationship I mentioned above, my “boyfriend,” if you can call him that, wouldn’t invite me to events.

When I asked him about his plans, he would tell me that he didn’t know what he was doing that weekend and then I would see pictures of him online … usually surrounded by other girls.

Eventually, I became frustrated and asked why he had never invited me to any of these events, and he answered, “it’s not your scene.”

Later, it was revealed that the events were raves, and he and his group of friends were participating in mind-altering substances, and I wasn’t part of their “in-crowd.”

If someone doesn’t invite you to events when you are dating, that isn’t going to change magically.

#5. You don’t meet any of their friends or family

I was dating someone a few years ago, and the holidays came up. I thought about inviting him to my family’s Thanksgiving, and something in my head just said, “… Nah.”

The reality is that I wasn’t excited about him, and even though I didn’t admit it out loud, I was “waiting” for someone better to come along.

How do I know that? Well, after we broke up I met someone I really clicked with, and within about two weeks, he had already met my family.

When you are someone’s number one priority, they are going to be excited about you, and they are going to want to have you in their life.

If you are experiencing any of the above behaviors, you may be someone’s fallback plan. Get out now because you deserve better, and no one wants to be the person someone else settles for.

