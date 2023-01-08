Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9Uhk_0k7AKmG700
Photo byPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

“He’s mad at me…”

Eh, he’s probably not.

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does.

However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Here are some ways that I have been able to stop myself from falling down the rabbit hole.

#1. Don’t even communicate over text

Trying to communicate over a medium that involves not hearing someone’s voice or seeing someone’s face automatically sets you up for failure.

Let me give you an example.

“Hey, I’m going to hang out with a friend tonight.”

The simple message, right? Wrong! Here’s how my brain would interpret this message.

Oh my god. Is his friend a girl? Is it someone I’ve met? Why doesn’t he want to hang out with me? Did I do something wrong? Does he not love me anymore?

No, call each other. Then you can understand what’s happening, plan for later, and prevent any “reading between the lines” from happening.

#2. Remind yourself that they are the present, not the past

It’s challenging not to bring the baggage from past relationships into our current relationships.

I had a friend who a severe boyfriend cheated on. She has never recovered and has completely closed off from future relationships due to that hurt.

She also projects her feelings on other friends’ relationships. Before my partner and I dated, we were all friends, and the moment he and I started dating, she said he would end up cheating on me due to her experience.

Your partner isn’t your ex. Just because someone hurt you does not mean that everyone else will.

#3. Focus on what’s happening in your relationship now

When I was in college, I dated a great guy. We got along well, but things quickly escalated

I had just turned 21, and we had been dating for six months. We drove through Vegas, and he was distraught when I wouldn’t… marry him. I thought he was joking until he pouted the entire drive home.

That summed up our entire relationship. He wanted me to decide then and there if I wanted kids. He wanted me to talk about plans constantly. We never could fully enjoy our present because he was years ahead in our future.

I have been incredibly guilty of doing the same thing, but I’ll tell you this… there is no guarantee of tomorrow for any of us, and you will miss being fully present if you spend most of your relationship in a future that hasn’t even happened.

#4. Be confident in how your partner feels about you

Recently I kept asking my partner what was wrong because he was acting off, and I just assumed it was because of me.

Newsflash, it wasn’t at all. He eventually explained it was stress with work but said something else that resonated with me.

“I want you to be more confident in my love for you and our communication. I would be honest and tell you if I had a problem or were upset with you.”

Although the words stung when I heard them, I realized he was entirely right. Assuming that someone’s mood is a reflection of us often stems from codependency… which is something I struggle with.

If someone consistently shows that they love you and want to spend their future with you, you need to work on actually believing their actions.

#5. Communicate if you don’t understand something

About a year into our relationship, my partner said something about wanting six kids.

I was in shock and didn’t say anything at the time, but in my head, I was having an absolute meltdown.

Does he want six kids?

I would rather die; that sounds like my worst nightmare.

We have to break up. I am not birthing six kids.

I panicked for a few days and eventually asked him if he wanted six kids. He laughed and answered he was entirely joking. “I just said if you had unlimited funds, it would be cool to have a lot of kids. I was completely joking.”

If I had just asked him if he was serious from the get-go, I would have saved myself a lot of anxiety and panic.

Even though I have been in my relationship for over two years, I still find myself falling down the rabbit hole of what-ifs and questioning everything about my relationship.

Working on managing our relationship anxiety is essential because even the most patient person will get tired of providing constant reassurance.

Relationship anxiety doesn’t disappear, but if you continually work on it and communicate with your partner, I promise it will improve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

Read full story

Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Date Someone Hung Up On "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people I referred to as “the one who got away” at different times throughout my life. One was a friend I had grown up with, and we were romantically involved, but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects

My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy

Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story

Opinion: In Healthy Relationships People Don't Have To Sacrifice Their Entire Sense Of Self

We must make certain compromises to make a relationship work long-term. You will sometimes be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The "Relationship Groove" Typically Takes Time To Establish

Although my husband and I have been together for almost five years, I would say that we didn’t find our relationship groove until a year or two after we started dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends drove them crazy, and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship

Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Controls Their Victims Using Specific Tactics

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her entirely aback.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Many Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy