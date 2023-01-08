Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

“He’s mad at me…”

Eh, he’s probably not.

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does.

However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Here are some ways that I have been able to stop myself from falling down the rabbit hole.

#1. Don’t even communicate over text

Trying to communicate over a medium that involves not hearing someone’s voice or seeing someone’s face automatically sets you up for failure.

Let me give you an example.

“Hey, I’m going to hang out with a friend tonight.”

The simple message, right? Wrong! Here’s how my brain would interpret this message.

Oh my god. Is his friend a girl? Is it someone I’ve met? Why doesn’t he want to hang out with me? Did I do something wrong? Does he not love me anymore?

No, call each other. Then you can understand what’s happening, plan for later, and prevent any “reading between the lines” from happening.

#2. Remind yourself that they are the present, not the past

It’s challenging not to bring the baggage from past relationships into our current relationships.

I had a friend who a severe boyfriend cheated on. She has never recovered and has completely closed off from future relationships due to that hurt.

She also projects her feelings on other friends’ relationships. Before my partner and I dated, we were all friends, and the moment he and I started dating, she said he would end up cheating on me due to her experience.

Your partner isn’t your ex. Just because someone hurt you does not mean that everyone else will.

#3. Focus on what’s happening in your relationship now

When I was in college, I dated a great guy. We got along well, but things quickly escalated

I had just turned 21, and we had been dating for six months. We drove through Vegas, and he was distraught when I wouldn’t… marry him. I thought he was joking until he pouted the entire drive home.

That summed up our entire relationship. He wanted me to decide then and there if I wanted kids. He wanted me to talk about plans constantly. We never could fully enjoy our present because he was years ahead in our future.

I have been incredibly guilty of doing the same thing, but I’ll tell you this… there is no guarantee of tomorrow for any of us, and you will miss being fully present if you spend most of your relationship in a future that hasn’t even happened.

#4. Be confident in how your partner feels about you

Recently I kept asking my partner what was wrong because he was acting off, and I just assumed it was because of me.

Newsflash, it wasn’t at all. He eventually explained it was stress with work but said something else that resonated with me.

“I want you to be more confident in my love for you and our communication. I would be honest and tell you if I had a problem or were upset with you.”

Although the words stung when I heard them, I realized he was entirely right. Assuming that someone’s mood is a reflection of us often stems from codependency… which is something I struggle with.

If someone consistently shows that they love you and want to spend their future with you, you need to work on actually believing their actions.

#5. Communicate if you don’t understand something

About a year into our relationship, my partner said something about wanting six kids.

I was in shock and didn’t say anything at the time, but in my head, I was having an absolute meltdown.

Does he want six kids?

I would rather die; that sounds like my worst nightmare.

We have to break up. I am not birthing six kids.

I panicked for a few days and eventually asked him if he wanted six kids. He laughed and answered he was entirely joking. “I just said if you had unlimited funds, it would be cool to have a lot of kids. I was completely joking.”

If I had just asked him if he was serious from the get-go, I would have saved myself a lot of anxiety and panic.

Even though I have been in my relationship for over two years, I still find myself falling down the rabbit hole of what-ifs and questioning everything about my relationship.

Working on managing our relationship anxiety is essential because even the most patient person will get tired of providing constant reassurance.

Relationship anxiety doesn’t disappear, but if you continually work on it and communicate with your partner, I promise it will improve.