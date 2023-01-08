Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdVW0_0k77Vn9100
Photo byClaudia Love/Unsplash

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

The two ended up moving to another state, and it seemed like things would end happily ever after… until we found out they had broken up.

It was shocking. This couple was older, had great jobs, and seemed to enjoy each other so how had it ended thoroughly?

It can be devastating when “perfect” couples break up because it causes us to believe dating is hopeless. However, the reality is that no one is perfect, and there are often logical reasons that even the seemingly happiest couples sometimes call it quits.

#1. The relationship becomes superficial

I had a friend that constantly posted pictures of her with her boyfriend. They seemed extremely happy. Always going to the hippest places and being at the hottest events from the outside, they seemed to have the most enviable lives.

One day the photos disappeared, and within a few minutes, they were all deleted. When I asked my friend what had happened, she said the following:

“It was exhausting. Instead of being able to chill and watch a movie on a Friday night, we had to go to all of the ”hottest” events, and everything had to be photographed. We spent more time looking perfect and happy than actually being happy.”

If you find that you are spending all of your time editing photos and ensuring that you go to places because you can’t miss out, you aren’t prioritizing what is essential in the relationship… connection.

#2. Their “ideal” future looks completely different

When I was in college, I was with someone that I thought was my person. We were highly compatible; we did everything together and had a blast.

Then he broke up with me out of the blue after discussing getting married someday.

I asked why and his reasoning was simple. He wanted to join the Peace Corps after college, and he knew our future wouldn’t be together, so he couldn’t continue being with me.

It was the most heartbreaking moment as he remained in my life for some time after that, but looking back, I can admit he was right.

#3. One of them takes on detrimental habits

Someone close to me is an addict. He is in complete denial and it has shattered every aspect of his life, including his relationship.

He had a partner who loved him, and the two of them were blissfully happy early on. Partying was expected, but we were young and in college, and no one thought twice about it.

The issue is that partying didn’t stop as we got older. Instead, it got more and more extreme.

Other substances were found, and he was given an ultimatum. Even though I know how much he loved her, the addiction was too strong, and he gave up his future career as a doctor and his relationships and lost the love of his life.

#4. They meet someone new, and it changes everything

A childhood friend of mine got married quite young. She and her husband seemed extremely happy together.

Suddenly one day, there was a photo of her with another man, and she was divorced and engaged within the next few months.

When I asked my friend what had happened, she said that their relationship wasn’t toxic or harmful by any means.

Things were stable and smooth but one day she met someone at work and something about them just clicked. It was terrifying, but she decided it was worth gambling and giving up her present for the possibility of a future with this new person.

The reality is that only the couple in the relationship knows precisely what is going on. Things can seem perfect on the surface, but everyone behaves differently behind closed doors.

The only tried and true factor behind whether a couple will make it or not… is time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# advice

Comments / 16

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

Read full story

Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Date Someone Hung Up On "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people I referred to as “the one who got away” at different times throughout my life. One was a friend I had grown up with, and we were romantically involved, but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects

My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy

Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story

Opinion: In Healthy Relationships People Don't Have To Sacrifice Their Entire Sense Of Self

We must make certain compromises to make a relationship work long-term. You will sometimes be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The "Relationship Groove" Typically Takes Time To Establish

Although my husband and I have been together for almost five years, I would say that we didn’t find our relationship groove until a year or two after we started dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends drove them crazy, and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship

Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Controls Their Victims Using Specific Tactics

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her entirely aback.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Many Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy