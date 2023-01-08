Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

Photo by Blake Carpenter/Unsplash

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed.

However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

No, because instead, we get excited when they call us and jump at every chance to see them. We aren’t keeping a list of all the times we put forth effort while they reap the benefits because we like them. We aren’t keeping score.

The reality is that usually, when you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you don’t realize it until you have a moment of clarity and start doing your research.

However, if you aren’t sure, here are five signs that you are in a relationship with a narcissist.

Something within you hesitates to make plans

When my narcissistic ex mentioned getting an apartment together, I remember a flood of emotions and thoughts that came into my mind, but the main one I could identify was fear.

My partner never followed through on our plans and his promises. He claimed that moving in together would change things, but I knew in my gut that moving together would not make it better.

A narcissist doesn’t want to make plans because they want to be in complete control. You can’t plan for a future unless you give up what you wish to because otherwise, it will not happen.

Remember, when you are in a healthy relationship, you will be excited to make plans with your partner.

You are putting in 100% effort and getting nothing in return

Let me ask you if this sounds familiar.

You drive to their house.

You are a slave to their schedule.

You always apologize and take any blame.

You are the only one fighting for the relationship.

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you will realize that your needs are never acknowledged or met, and you will put them first. Yet, the less they recognize you, the more you will do to try to get their attention and “love” again.

Your body is telling you something is wrong

Every day I would wake up sick to my stomach. My anxiety was so high I constantly felt like I was on high alert.

Although I was telling myself in my head that I had met the love of my life and I was so happy, my body was reacting entirely differently.

Our bodies often tell us what we don’t want to face.

My gut told me we wouldn’t have much time together and that I needed to get out. I didn’t want to listen to it right away.

You don’t feel like yourself, but you can’t walk away

In a healthy relationship, your partner will want to encourage you to be your best self.

When I was in a relationship with a narcissist, it was the complete opposite. I didn’t feel supported. He constantly encouraged toxic behavior and would get frustrated when I didn’t want to party every night. At work, he told me I would never get a promotion.

I felt like my heart was tearing in two every day that I woke up. It was easy to admit that I wasn’t happy and at one point I walked away, but quickly let the narcissist back into my life for a second chance, and then a third.

I didn’t realize at the time that I was in a trauma bond, and that is why I was struggling so hard to let go.

What can you do if you are in this situation?

Having a relationship with someone with narcissistic personality disorder affected my mental state for years afterward. The gaslighting and manipulation left me with PTSD and trauma that I am still working through to this very day.

If you are in this situation, you have to get out. The more time you spend with them, the harder it will be to break out of the cycle and reclaim your life.

It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to take a lot of work on your sense of self, but I promise you that it’s so much better on the other side.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/addiction-and-recovery/201905/trauma-bonding-codependency-and-narcissistic-abuse