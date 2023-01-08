Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003U4B_0k6tLxxV00
Photo byGRAHAM MANSFIELD/Unsplash

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives.

However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Several years ago, I learned about “conscious conversations,” and ever since then, I have been working on bringing them into my relationship.

“Having “conscious conversations” means that we have the awareness — and the skills — to transform these reactive moments into responsive interactions where people feel heard and valued, especially when emotions are rising, the stakes are high, and reactivity is abundant.”- Gregg Kendrick

When you open up during these conversations and share the deepest parts of yourself with another person, you are allowing them to do the same with you, which will bring you closer.

Here is how you can initiate conscious conversations with your partner.

Explain what’s going on in your head

There is a life hack from Brene Brown that I love in which she will tell her partner, “this is the story I’m telling myself.”

Let me give you an example.

Yesterday my partner was reticent. I kept asking over and over what was happening, and he just kept saying, “Nothing, I’m just chilling.”

Over the next few hours, I got to the point where I was telling myself he was quiet because he was stressed, I was ruining our relationship, and he was mad at me.

Finally, I told him, “The story I’m telling myself is that you are upset at me because you haven’t given me any information about what’s going on in your head.”

He opened up about why he was stressed, which had nothing to do with me. But it was a reminder that the story we tell ourselves is often wrong.

Tell them what you need.

Around a year into our relationship, my partner sat me down. He began the conversation by telling me how much he loved me and wanted our relationship to work.

Then he told me what he needed from me to be happy in the relationship.

Although it was hard to hear because I wanted to be defensive, I realized he was right. I wasn’t fulfilling some of his needs and hadn’t even realized it because he hadn’t told me previously.

The reality is that no one will know precisely what you need unless you tell them, which goes for both parties.

Be open and respectful of their viewpoints.

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone who constantly made fun of my religious upbringing and mocked the fact that I believed in God.

Even though my beliefs were “absolutely ridiculous,” he was a full-on conspiracy theorist from aliens to lizard people.

The funny thing is that even though I found them absurd, I didn’t mock his beliefs. However, I wasn’t given the same respect, and our relationship (which was doomed for a million other reasons) quickly ended.

It’s lovely to have different viewpoints, but you can’t expect someone else to respect your beliefs if you mock theirs.

Come without a hidden agenda.

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone who constantly tried to spin the conversation into why we needed to have kids.

Once I was trying to talk to him about how frustrated I was with my current employer, and he kept saying if we had kids, I wouldn’t have to deal with the “irritations” that come with having a job.

I grew increasingly frustrated because I knew he had a hidden agenda, and I began shutting down.

Coming to a conversation with a hidden agenda isn’t being fair to your partner because you aren’t listening to them.

If you want deep, meaningful conversations with your partner, you must come without a hidden agenda and show that you are ready to be open and honest.

As someone who has always found intimacy extremely difficult, it wasn’t easy to start having conscious conversations with my partner. Sometimes I feel so exposed and vulnerable that I want to shut down because it’s easier.

However, by pushing through these feelings of discomfort, I have improved my communication and established the most robust intimacy I have ever had with my partner.

Give it a try… I promise it’s worth it.

Sources:

https://www.businessinsider.com/brene-browns-biggest-life-hack-is-a-simple-phrase-2015-8

https://www.basileia.org/conversations1.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35K followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Relationship Timelines Help Prevent Resentment Later In Life

Three years ago, I was sitting on the porch with my boyfriend. We had been dating for two years at that point, and inevitably the “living together” conversation had started taking place.

Read full story

Opinion: Compatibility Is Important For A Long-Term Relationship

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life will be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. If you choose to spend your life with someone, there will be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Disenchantment Can Transpire After Long-Term Dating

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things will end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner usually put on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things will always be…. perfect.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Changes When Someone Has Trauma

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when starting something with a new partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life

Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Relationship Burnout Leads To Thoughts Of Dating Someone New

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a giant blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Opinion: Don't Date Someone Hung Up On "The One Who Got Away"

I have had several people I referred to as “the one who got away” at different times throughout my life. One was a friend I had grown up with, and we were romantically involved, but he abruptly had to move. The other was an ex-boyfriend that I remained close with long after our breakout.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects

My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.

Read full story
47 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Base "Love" On Idealization and Fantasy

Recently I talked with a friend in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she was constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story

Opinion: In Healthy Relationships People Don't Have To Sacrifice Their Entire Sense Of Self

We must make certain compromises to make a relationship work long-term. You will sometimes be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The "Relationship Groove" Typically Takes Time To Establish

Although my husband and I have been together for almost five years, I would say that we didn’t find our relationship groove until a year or two after we started dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends drove them crazy, and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked

I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship

Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Controls Their Victims Using Specific Tactics

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her entirely aback.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Many Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy