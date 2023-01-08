Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

I was fed up.

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

So… I decided to make a list.

A list of all the qualities I require in a partner that I would not settle without because we should have expectations for the rates we want our future partner to have.

A few months later, I met someone with every one of the qualities on my list.

Everyone is seeking something different, but based on my experience and talking to friends and family, these are the most common qualities desirable in a partner.

#1. Someone who is fiscally responsible

I have always been quite frugal with money. Not in the extreme, pinch my pennies kind of way, but in a way that I am conscious of what I spend and ensure I’m not spending more than my means.

Before I met my current partner, I dated someone who was… the opposite of frugal with money for a couple of months.

He wanted expensive dinners and designer clothes, and I knew he didn’t have the means to spend the way he was.

Suddenly his dog broke a bone, and because he had no pet insurance, all his savings was spent, and suddenly, he was broke. He didn’t even have much money; he was spending it as if he did.

You should pay attention to someone's spending habits as financial problems are one of the top reasons couples get divorced… so don’t turn a blind eye!

#2. Someone who shares some of your common interests

When I dated in the past, this wasn’t something that ever crossed my radar. If I liked someone, I liked someone.

However, as time passed, I realized that interest in my relationships kept fading because… we had nothing in common.

Now I’m in a relationship with someone who shares many of my interests. We hike together, bike, run, read, can be social, etc. It’s so lovely knowing that instead of my partner wanting to play video games on the weekend, he wants to go camping or be active.

We don’t have the same interests, but the ones we do have to allow us to do more things together.

#3. Someone you can depend on

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone I adored… but he was never there.

On the weekends, he would prioritize his friends, and I was always on the back burner. I put up with it because I liked him so much, but there was constantly a sinking feeling in my stomach because I knew I couldn’t count on him.

Fast forward to my current relationship, and I am constantly blown away by how supportive and dependable my partner is. He hasn't batted an eye even when I have gone through some dark times.

There have been moments when I was scared I would scare him away, but those thoughts no longer come because I know I can depend on him to stick by my side.

#4. Someone who is emotionally stable

Even though I have survived trauma in my past, I would say that I am pretty emotionally stable.

However, a few years ago, I dated someone who was… the opposite of emotionally stable. He struggled with depression, and although I kept encouraging him to find a therapist, he refused and continued lashing at me.

Things got worse and worse, and I realized that it wasn’t the depression that was the issue (I struggle with depression); it was the fact that he was using me as his emotional punching bag instead of finding another way to work through his pain.

As someone highly sensitive, I tend to take on the emotions of people around me and have realized that I need someone more emotionally stable to balance me out.

#5. Someone you can laugh with

Recently while we were camping, my partner and I were playing the love languages card game (which I highly recommend) which is just a fun way to get to know your partner better.

One question that came up was, “What is something that you tell people you love about our relationship?”

My partner thought about it for a moment, and then he answered.

“When we first started dating, my mom asked me what something I liked about you was. I told her that I laughed every time we hung out until my stomach hurt, which I still love. We are always laughing.”

I couldn’t agree more, and the fact that I can laugh and have fun with my partner constantly is something I love about our relationship.

#6. Someone who is committed to making it work

Yesterday I had a long conversation with a friend in a long-term relationship. She kept saying that she’s been miserable for months/years now and that she feels as if she doesn’t have a reason to stay. She said they no longer do anything together and constantly fight. Her partner complains about her always but doesn’t do anything to help fix the relationship himself.

One person cannot pull the total weight of a relationship forever. Eventually, resentment will build up because both people need to be committed to making things work, or they simply won’t.

You aren’t being picky if you have dealbreakers and qualities that are non-negotiable in your next relationship. Instead, you are setting yourself up for success because when you seek someone with excellent attributes, you will inevitably end up with a great partner.