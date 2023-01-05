Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVDnP_0k4iR7EX00
Photo byMasha S/Unsplash

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings.

In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Receiving these invitations made me think of a recent conversation with one of my closest friends about her relationship status. Keep in mind she and her partner are both in their late twenties.

“I told my boyfriend we had missed the bus on marriage and now we will never have the wedding we wanted. He answered, are you kidding me? We have spent a decade creating our independent lives, and we are a team but have a lot to show for our individual growth. Plus, you realize that most of our friends are divorced, right?”

I’m on her boyfriend’s side. I am so glad I spent my twenties being single, going through necessary heartbreaks, and learning what I wanted.

There were several men that I almost married, and I am SO glad that I didn’t because I knew I would be divorced.

Here are five reasons that it’s better to wait to tie the knot.

#1. You know what you want

When I was nineteen, I swore that I had met the man I wanted to marry, and no one was changing my mind.

Like most people who are with their first love, I was convinced that this person was everything I had ever wanted.

Looking back, he was my first relationship, so how could I have known that was what I wanted? I think that the reason I liked him was that I had never gotten attention from the opposite sex, and he honestly looked like Ashton Kutcher… just a tad bit surface-level right there.

I didn’t know it yet, but I needed to date many different types of people to figure out exactly what I wanted in a partner.

#2. You will have better communication skills

When I was nineteen years old, I didn’t know what “healthy” communication looked like.

Instead, my boyfriend and I considered communication to be petty fights over text, the silent treatment, and us flirting with other people to make the other jealous because we didn’t express how we were feeling.

Basically, every toxic behavior you can imagine, we both did in our relationship.

Things have certainly improved since those early days of dating. Now I have learned (the hard way) that a relationship will not last if you aren’t listening, practicing vulnerability, and making a constant effort to connect with your partner.

#3. You are likely in a better financial situation

When I was in my early twenties, I had a debt that was growing and growing and growing.

Although I was in several serious relationships and marriage was discussed, the thought made me sick because I was already in such a dire financial situation.

Shortly after dating my current partner, he sat down with me and helped me devise a plan to tackle the debt.

Not only was it the biggest relief to no longer have it looming over me, but now that I’m debt-free, I have been able to save money, and a wedding isn’t necessarily going to break the bank as it would have been ten years ago.

#4. You have gotten most of your partying out of your system

I thought I would always want to go out with friends and party on the weekends.

I remember a few years ago talking with my best friend about how I couldn’t imagine not going out.

Now, my partner and I spend our weekends being active, working, and I can honestly say that I enjoy it so much more than if we were going out and ending up with a hangover every weekend.

Some people simply don’t go through a partying phase, but for those who do, it’s important to get it out of your system, because going out every night most likely isn’t something that your partner is going to be happy with.

#5. You won’t wonder if you “missed out.”

I have quite a few friends who have dated their high school sweethearts, and they always say to me that “they will always wonder what it’s like to be with someone else.”

As I mentioned at the beginning of this story, I didn’t end up with my high school sweetheart.

Instead, I waited. I went through many heartbreaks. I went through many toxic relationships, but I continued to wait because I knew I couldn’t settle for something that wasn’t right for me.

Eventually, I found a fantastic person, and even though we have been dating for a few years, we have taken our time instead of jumping in headfirst.

I have no doubt he will propose in the next few months as we went ring shopping recently, and I am so excited because we both have taken our time. I’m glad I waited instead of rushing and marrying the wrong person.

