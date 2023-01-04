Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

Photo byLisandro Garcia/Unsplash

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first.

Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Whenever I tried to have a serious conversation with him, he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke. I became increasingly frustrated because even though I was in a “relationship” with Tom, I didn’t feel like I could confide in him emotionally.

I believed that being emotionally unavailable meant someone didn’t want a relationship. It turns out that people can like a relationship on paper and still want to keep things surface-level.

Here are some indicators that your partner may be emotionally unavailable.

They don’t support your growth/ambition.

When I first moved to the new city, I struggled to find a job.

I finally got one, and it was a disaster at first. I had a boss with whom I didn’t get along; the hours were incredibly long, and I felt extremely out of place.

My boyfriend then said that I should give up and just become a bartender again because it would be “easier,” and he wanted me around more.

Instead, I made myself invaluable to the company, made some of my closest friends, and got the experience that helped me move to an even better job several years later.

Hearing my boyfriend’s advice that I should “give up” when things were tough made me realize he didn’t have my long-term goals/growth in mind.

They struggle to receive or give affection.

I dated one of the kindest men I ever met a few years ago.

Yet a significant issue ended up being an issue between us. Due to his past trauma, he could not receive/give affection. He would pull away and wince if I tried to hug him without warning.

I begged him to get therapy, but he refused, and things got to a point where he would have to leave the room every ten minutes to get a “break” from me.

Sexual intimacy was out of the question, and it quickly became apparent that he was not emotionally available.

They tell you that you “shouldn’t” feel how you feel.

Someone who is in touch with their emotions is going to be willing to talk about the emotional parts of a relationship.

However, if someone isn’t emotionally invested or willing to talk about these things, it will make them uncomfortable.

A long time ago, I confided to my ex that I was terrified to have children and end up like my mom. He answered, “Well, you aren’t your mom, so I think it’s silly that you are worried about that.”

My feelings are my feelings. Perhaps it’s “silly” to worry about taking on the toxic traits of my parents, but I needed him to validate what I was feeling, not make me feel stupid.

They don’t want to talk about what matters to you.

When you are in a healthy relationship, you’ll show interest in what your partner cares about — even if it may not be what you are passionate about.

For example, my partner is highly interested in business and has started several. When we first started dating, I didn’t want to talk about it and would often shut down, change the subject, or be negative. I was secretly worried that his love of work/business would cause him not to have time for me.

That was extremely difficult for him because I ignored something that mattered so much. I completely changed my tune because I realized I wasn’t being supportive, but if I hadn’t, it might have been detrimental to our relationship.

It took a long time for me to learn this….

The reality is that if you want to connect more emotionally, it requires both partners to be vulnerable and willing. Otherwise, the relationship intimacy will never progress beyond a surface level.

Time and time again, I met guy after guy who honestly thought they wanted to be in a relationship, yet they couldn’t put vulnerability into practice. Trying to cultivate emotional bonds with men who would shut down was exhausting.

Finally, I learned that an emotional connection is just as important, if not more so, than a physical connection.

If you are struggling with the same thing, pay attention to the behaviors I outlined when you are at the beginning stages of dating someone. It is your prerogative to cut things off if someone isn’t where you need them to be emotionally.

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

