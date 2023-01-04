Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k9oR_0k3HVydl00
Photo byNathan Dumlao/Unsplash

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street.

It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with a narcissist, and I constantly wondered why our conversations never went anywhere.

After our interactions, I would always feel exhausted and depleted, and my head would be spinning from all of the nonsense.

From start to finish, a Narcissist will ensure that they are manipulating the conversation to go the way they want it to go.

Here are the ways that they will ensure communication goes their way.

#1. They will control the conversation topic

I didn’t understand how I was in a relationship with someone who seemed to share common interests, but now we were only conversing about two topics.

Conspiracy theories and music.

The conversation would quickly shift if I tried to talk about my day or something going on.

After a few weeks, I realized he didn’t want to talk about anything except those two topics.

To keep the peace, I gave in, and we would almost always talk about the topics he preferred to focus on.

#2. They will constantly interrupt you

My little brother has narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), and it is impossible to get a sentence in without him interrupting.

The last time I saw him, he ranted on and on for hours, and my friend and I couldn’t get a word in even when we tried.

By frequently interrupting, the narcissist communicator also reinforces her or his false sense of conceit and entitlement. -Psychology Today

It got so bad that I tried to speak, and he put his finger over my mouth to “shush” me.

Because he was a guest in my apartment that I shared with my best friend, we were not happy.

That was the night I finally realized how much he had manipulated our conversations over the years and how wrong things were between us.

#3. They will act like “experts.”

When I was working with my ex (that’s how we met) he decided that he was deserving of a promotion that presented itself.

He went on and on for days about how he knew more about sales than anyone else and that he was the best candidate.

However, for someone who was an “expert,” his numbers and performance certainly didn’t reflect that.

He had the lowest sales numbers in our entire department.

I was one of the top account executives in the company at the time, and yet, he would talk to me as if he were an expert and I knew nothing.

#4. They will brag about their “achievements.”

Have you ever noticed that someone who is truly successful and secure usually doesn’t feel the need to brag about themselves?

“Many narcissists enjoy bragging about themselves in grandiose and exaggerated terms, be it their physical attractiveness, material (trophy) possessions, social popularity, exciting lifestyle, merit badge achievements, high-status associations, or other envy-worthy attributes.” -Psychology Today

My ex would constantly talk about his glory days in his band. Although they had broken up and had only played a few local gigs, he would say how amazing they were and that they could still make them “big time.”

He would also brag about the friendship he had with a manager at work and continually said it would help him move up the ladder, even though that wasn’t the case at all.

#5. You realize that they are genuinely never listening

Right at the beginning of my relationship with the narcissist, he seemed to be listening to everything I said.

In the aftermath, I realized he was mirroring me to learn how he could manipulate and control me later on.

Near the end of our relationship, someone asked him what my interests were, and he couldn’t answer.

I realized later that it made sense that he hardly knew me because I never had a chance to talk about myself. After all, he was constantly interrupting.

Don’t waste your time trying to communicate with a narcissist. They aren’t going to listen, and I promise that your energy is better spent elsewhere.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/communication-success/201807/5-ways-narcissists-compensate-for-their-inferiority

https://narcissistabusesupport.com/red-flags/narcissist-red-flag-mirroring/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# narcissism# dating

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35252 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy