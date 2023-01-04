Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

Photo by Mark Pecar/Unsplash

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack.

After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

After we left the party, I lashed out at my boyfriend, saying that I wouldn't have had a panic attack if he had been paying more attention to me. I blamed him for my feelings/behavior.

I wish I could say that was the only time I had a complete meltdown, but it wasn’t. My past trauma was bubbling up to the surface in the worst possible moments, and I was holding on to it as a crutch instead of facing it.

The first year or so of my relationship involved me being… a less than an ideal girlfriend.

If my partner hadn’t talked to me honestly and if I hadn’t changed/corrected the following toxic behaviors, I do not believe that we would be together today.

1. Keeping important information from my partner

I had been friends with an ex for years, but I always downplayed the amount we communicated. After all, my ex and I had dated years prior and didn’t live in the same country, so we could be friends, right?

Wrong. My ex began reaching out incessantly and to be friendly, I kept responding. When my boyfriend asked how much we talked and I finally decided, to be honest, he was significantly hurt by how I had withheld information. He said that honesty is one of the most essential things in a relationship for him.

I told my ex that our amount of correspondence was unhealthy, cut things off, and began working on rebuilding my boyfriend’s trust.

2. Lashing out due to previous relationships

I survived an abusive relationship, and I thought I was beautiful when things first ended.

However, I wasn’t acceptable at all.

Trauma from the past began to resurface, and I started lashing out at my partner for nothing. I felt like my emotions were completely out of control, and I began to spiral.

One night when things got terrible, my boyfriend told me, “I am not your ex-boyfriend. I am sorry for what you went through, but you cannot take it out on me. I am not him.”

The next day I found a therapist and began working through my trauma.

3. Not contributing to the relationship pot

In my head, I had decided that I deserved to be treated like a princess due to my past. Yes, I deserve to be treated well — but I allowed this thought to be an excuse for my lack of effort/laziness.

I wasn’t pulling my weight in the relationship; one day, my partner sat me down.

“Hey, I love you so much and want a future with you. I know things will never be even, but right now, I feel like I’m giving 90%, and you’re giving 10%. I need you to put more into our relationship pot.”

A relationship is a union between two people. If one person is giving it their all while the other person is dragging their feet, it isn’t going to work.

I began putting more into our relationship pot.

4. Any conflict made me extremely defensive

Relationships are naturally going to have conflict, but because of my unhealthy past, I didn’t know how to deal with them.

If my partner tried to share constructive criticism, I would become highly defensive and eventually wholly silent.

After yet another shutdown, my partner told me that because of my severe reactions, he felt he couldn’t be honest with me, even if it were about something small.

Because I wanted open communication, I began working on my defensiveness or verbalizing when I felt myself shutting down.

My relationship survived, but…

The reality is that I am blessed with an incredibly kind, patient, and understanding partner.

At any point in the relationship, he could have chosen to walk away, and rightly so. I didn’t start as the best girlfriend. But you know what?

We have a choice. We can continue to engage in toxic behaviors or try to change them. I changed. I worked on myself. Years later, I don’t even recognize the girl he started dating in the best ways.

I’m so glad that he took a chance on me.