Opinion: People Are Unsure About Their Romantic Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzZO4_0k3EV15Q00
Photo byAlireza Helmi/Unsplash

Lately, I’ve been having many conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.

Perhaps a healthy amount of relationship doubt has begun creeping in. Or… there is a legitimate reason why the doubt is in their mind.

In the past, I would ask the following questions if I was unsure about if I wanted to continue my relationship.

1. Are you having conscious conversations?

It may sound intimidating but having conscious conversations means being vulnerable with your partner, coming to the table without a hidden agenda, and sharing the deepest parts of yourself.

This isn’t always something that happens at the beginning of a relationship; often, you want to get to know someone before being vulnerable with them.

However, if you have been dating for months/years and you still have surface-level interactions, there may be a reason why you aren’t communicating on a deeper level.

2. Are you happy overall in the relationship?

Last weekend I was hiking with a friend I knew was already on the fence about her partner. I asked her the following question because I was genuinely curious — she’d had a lot of negative things to say about their life together.

“What makes you happy about being in your relationship?”

She was silent for a few seconds and then shrugged. “I don’t know how to answer that.”

Now, I am the first one to agree that you can’t expect someone else to be responsible for your happiness. However, if you are in a situation where you can’t think of one thing that makes you happy about your relationship… you are most likely in the wrong relationship.

3. Do you feel like you can be yourself with them?

I still smile when I think about how fun the first date was with my now husband.

He took me mini-golfing, and afterward, we went to grab dinner. He made me laugh so hard that I spit my drink over his face. Usually, I would have been mortified, but I felt so comfortable I apologized and just laughed harder.

Some people put you at ease right away when you hardly know them.

I have also been in relationships where I never felt quite like I could be myself, like when I dated someone for three months, and the whole time I just touched on edge.

Pay attention to how you feel around the person you’re dating.

4. Do you compromise your values/beliefs?

I was at a New Year’s party, offered a mind-altering substance that I didn’t want to take. I still remember the eager and hopeful look on my partner’s face and the disappointment that replaced it as soon as I decided not to move forward with the experience.

Although that time I stayed strong, there were many other times that I gave in to the pressure and went against my values and beliefs to appease my boyfriend at the time.

If your partner pushes you to compromise on your values and beliefs, it ultimately means that they don’t respect you.

5. Are you headed down the same path?

I was dating someone I liked but who lacked ambition. At the time, I worried that I was shallow for caring about his future. However, I’m so glad I didn’t stay in that relationship because we wanted completely different things.

Ultimately, he was happy to stay in a small town and raise a family; I wanted to travel and focus on my career.

Eventually, I found someone who was a better match for me. We share a similar drive for ambition and align with what we both want for the future.

Relationship doubts are usual.

With my current partner, I’ve had regular moments of doubt — that happens with you are looking at spending your life with another human — but I have never questioned whether I want to be with them. It’s one thing to evaluate the health of your relationship, and it’s another to wonder if you want to be with your partner constantly.

If you can’t think of one thing that makes you happy about your relationship, you may try to make something work with someone who isn’t right for you.

Nothing is perfect, but if your relationship causes you more stress and anxiety than good feelings … it may be time to walk away.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# advice# psychology# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35252 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy