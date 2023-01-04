Opinion: People Lost Interest In New Relationships Because Of Off-Putting Behavior

Stacy Ann

Photo byZachery Perry/Unsplash

When I was younger, I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me.

However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Relationship after relationship would end shortly after we became monogamous due to my new romantic interest displaying questionable behavior.

My friends and family made jokes that I couldn’t handle commitment and was making bad dating choices.

Maybe that was part of the problem, but the reality was that I kept finding myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide specific quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.

Once they revealed these behaviors, I usually would lose interest because it was so early on.

Here are four behaviors that I have experienced firsthand that completely turned me off to my new relationship.

#1. Not bothering to remember important details

I don’t just dislike nuts; I’m allergic to them. As in, my throat swells up, I start struggling to breathe, and if I don’t have my meds/epi-pen, things can get bad very quickly.

This isn’t something I expect people to remember all the time. However, if I am in a relationship and my partner can’t remember after a few reminders, I get a little frustrated because it could be life-threatening.

In college, I dated someone briefly for two weeks that thought he was being sweet by packing me lunch every morning and showing up at my dorm with it before I headed to my morning classes.

Usually, I would think this was sweet, though a bit full-on. However, every single lunch had some nut in it. Whether it was an apple with nut butter, a PB & J sandwich, or a peanut butter cookie, he forgot that I couldn’t eat those things every day.

I laughed it off the first four times and thanked him but said I couldn’t take it. After the fifth time of letting him know I REALLY couldn’t eat it, I began to wonder if he was being lazy and had the memory of a goldfish or was trying to kill me.

Either way, I was over it.

#2. Trying to fix things with material items

A few years ago, I dated someone who constantly bought me gifts. I know, poor me, but I am not a “gift” person.

There were quite a few roadblocks in our relationship. The first was that we started our romance while both lived in different states.

Quality time is the most important thing for me, and I knew we needed to make the most of our little time together. The weird thing is that when he would come to visit, he was constantly distracted and didn’t seem to feel any urgency about making sure we were connecting.

When I brought it up, he would say things were fine and would buy me a gift. When I expressed frustration over anything, he would buy me a gift. When I told him that I didn’t feel happy in the relationship on a late-night phone call, he sent over a gift the next day.

Ultimately I felt like this was a pattern, and it wasn’t something I wanted long-term.

A relationship requires emotional vulnerability and communication, not a constant slew of gifts you think will make someone happy.

#3. Declaring that they are your soulmate

This should be a huge turnoff if you are seeking a healthy relationship.

When I was younger, I fell for this and ended up in my life's worst/most toxic relationship.

My coworker and I began our doomed romance, and he declared two weeks in that I was his soulmate and the one that he had been looking for his entire life.

At the time, I wasn’t turned off because I was young and naive, and also realized I had gotten into quite a mess because we worked together.

However, after that, if someone declared their love for me without knowing me or said I was perfect without knowing me, I ran for the hills.

We are conditioned to believe that life is a fairytale and that love at first sight exists, but I will place my bets that it doesn’t.

If someone decides that they love you before getting to know you should be one, if not your most significant, relationship turnoff.

#4. Embarrass them in public

I thought was going to be a romantic date night. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

My boyfriend (at the time) and I went to a restaurant/bar, and instead of staying with me, he went on an adventure around the place while throwing back booze and talking to strangers.

I managed to reel him back for dinner, which he barely touched while continuing to throw around the booze. There was a piano in the middle of the establishment, and he decided to go over and start playing it.

A wait staff member tried to get him to stop, but he ignored her. She came to me and told me he needed to get out of the bar.

I grabbed him by the arm, we left, and I yelled for him to get in my car's passenger seat so I could drive him home. I was completely sober and furious.

There was a small bag by his feet that had been the remains of my lunch earlier that day, and he grabbed it and proceeded to throw it at two people walking down the street.

I dropped him off, he got out of my car, and I ended things the next day.

I’m not saying that you need to be perfect

Life is messy. Relationships are messy.

We all have our flaws and baggage that we bring to the table. However, that is not an excuse to half-ass our relationship with someone new.

When I found the person that I wanted to build a life with, I had plenty of flaws and past trauma that I was working through. But the thing is, I worked on it. He worked on his stuff. We didn’t just start the relationship and stop trying.

To make a relationship work, you must try daily, which is far from easy.

However, letting yourself go when you find one isn’t fair to you or your partner.

