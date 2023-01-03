Opinion: Financial Abuse Has Many Different Forms and Is Difficult To Spot

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317Wu8_0k2DC36T00
Photo byThe Paris Photographer/Unsplash

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone could act like they are happy in a relationship when they are trapped and cannot leave.

Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship because their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

“Financial abuse or the control of one’s ability to acquire, use and maintain money by an intimate partner occurs in up to 99 percent of domestic violence cases.” One Love

Although it’s widespread, financial abuse often takes the backburner because physical and emotional abuse is easier to spot.

There are multiple reasons, but one is that financial abuse can take many forms, making it more difficult to identify.

For example, in some cases, someone may control all the finances. In other cases, they may use you for your resources until your bank account is drained.

What are some signs that you may be in a financially abusive relationship while not even realizing it?

#1. They criticize your spending but buy whatever they want

I am not a big spender at all. I am pretty frugal with my money.

A few years ago, I was living with my boyfriend, who would constantly criticize me if I bought anything. “We need to save our money” was the constant lament, yet he constantly spent money on eating out or drinking at the bar.

When I confronted him about the fact that there was a complete double standard, he said that he was frustrated that I wasn’t asking him before making purchases.

I was dumbfounded. Why did I need to ask him for permission when he was spending money like there was no tomorrow?

Later on, I realized it was because he wanted to control my behavior.

#2. They don’t want you to have a job

Recently I was talking to a victim of financial abuse who that said every time she tries to get a job her husband becomes extremely angry/abusive.

He will tell her that she’s only getting a job because she wants to seek out other men. He will tell her that she isn’t going to make enough for it to matter anyway.

The reality is that he doesn’t want her to have a job because it will allow her the chance to claim back her freedom.

It is entirely normal for someone to work while their partner doesn’t.

However, if it’s not a mutual decision and you desire a job and are getting blocked by your partner, it’s most likely because they want full-financial control.

#3. They spend without asking/feel entitled to your money

A few years ago, I found myself in a relationship where I was paying for everything.

My ex would take my credit card without asking, take cash out of my purse, and act like I was making a big deal out of things if I brought up the fact that I was paying for everything.

I knew something was wrong, but he made me feel like I was going crazy, and would often deny spending anything. If I caught him red-handed, he would smile and say that we were a couple and sharing a life together, so why not our finances?

I made a list of every transaction so that when he tried to deny it, I had proof from my bank statements.

His behavior didn’t change, and I ended the relationship shortly after, very deeply in debt.

#4. They insist on handling the finances

You can be experiencing financial abuse even if you have separate bank accounts.

Let’s say that Emma and Thomas are happy in their relationship, and the future seems to be looking bright. Thomas has a financial background and suggests that Emma starts giving him most of her paycheck because they are sharing a house and life together, finances are the practical next step, right?

Wrong. Emma has no idea where Thomas is putting that money. She trusts him to be good and fair when in reality, she is giving him control over her spending.

Being part of financial decisions and controlling your finances is imperative, regardless of how much you trust your partner.

#5. They give you an allowance

If someone is giving you an allowance every month, it means that they have finally gotten complete financial control.

“Overall, financial abuse is very isolating because victims often become financially dependent on their abusers. This financial dependence traps them in the relationship. Without resources, they are unable to see a way out of their situation.” -VeryWellMind

You must understand that control was the ultimate goal from the beginning.

After all, if you have to beg for even a dime of your own money, it will be much more difficult to have the means to leave, especially if children are involved.

What can you do in this situation?

When you are experiencing financial abuse, it can feel like you are entirely trapped, and there is no way out.

Often these abusers can become violent, and the situation can be life-threatening. Reach out to a domestic advisor hotline before leaving, if possible, to put together a plan.

The reality is that you can leave, but it won’t be easy. Try to talk to friends and family if you can. Reach out to local shelters and hotlines. If you can get a job, start putting away small portions of your paycheck, so you can start saving to get out.

Even though it can feel impossible, you truly can get out.

Sources:

https://www.joinonelove.org/learn/what-is-financial-abuse-these-are-the-signs/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# mental health# finances# relationships# abuse

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35248 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy