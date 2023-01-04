Opinion: Love Addicts Throw Themselves Into Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn5ry_0k2CuKfO00
Photo bykevin laminto/Unsplash

For the first part of my life, I wanted someone else to complete me.

Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

It’s a fantasy I’m sure that many of us have had at one point in our lives or perhaps still cling to it today. Needing someone else to make us whole is often part of an obsessive compulsion with love, which some refer to as a “love addiction.”

Being a love addict isn’t an official diagnosis, but according to Psychcentral, addiction can be defined as:

A physical or psychological dependence on a mind-altering substance
A brain disorder characterized by compulsive engagement in rewarding stimuli despite adverse consequences
A dependence on or compulsion to any substance or behavior”

How does someone become obsessed with another person and cultivate the belief that love is the be all and end all?

#1. You become completely immersed in your relationships

We all have a friend who gets a boyfriend/girlfriend and drops off the face of the earth.

It’s normal and reasonable to be excited about a new relationship. However, if you completely lose your sense of self and forget everything else in the universe, you are headed down an unhealthy path.

There are so many friends that I’ve lost contact with because the moment they got into a relationship, nothing else mattered. Time and time again, the relationship would end, and they would reappear, full of apologies, claiming that they simply couldn’t help themselves.

If you feel you can’t stop yourself from falling head over heels repeatedly, you may be addicted to that “love high.”

#2. You neglect your own needs

When someone becomes our reason for existing, we begin to forget that we have our own needs to look out for. This can be as simple as neglecting our self-care routines.

A close friend of mine has a routine of going to the gym every morning when she is single; she will feel great and healthy. However, when she starts dating someone new who doesn’t have the same gym routine, she will stop going to the gym to accommodate their needs.

A good partner will respect your time and needs, but if you don’t vocalize your needs to ensure that they are a priority, no one else will do it for you.

#3. You expect your relationship to be a fantasy

I always believed that the “right” relationship would mean there were no fights/arguments, and we would basically just be floating on a cloud of happiness forever.

This belief not only landed me in unhealthy relationships but it set me up for extreme disappointment.

The honeymoon phase was always amazing, and I would dive into my new relationships headfirst. After a few months, the rose-colored glasses would begin to fade, and I was left wondering what the hell happened.

It took me a long time to learn that no relationship is a fantasy. We grow up with movies and music telling us that once we find that “special someone,” everything will fall into place.

The reality is that no one can “save” us, and relationships are a lot of work.

#4. You believe that being with someone will make you whole

One of my favorite shows is Crazy-Ex Girlfriend. The show features a young woman who believes once she finds “the one” she will become whole again, and everything will be alright.

The entire time I watched the show, I kept having moments where it hit… too close to home.

Growing up, I truly believed that a part of me was broken if I didn’t have a relationship and it wasn’t perfect. I believed that I needed someone else to make me whole.

“Love addiction” may sound like a silly term, but losing ourselves to someone else is possible.

I spent the first part of my life trying so hard to find the right person that I forgot to focus on figuring out who I was and my needs and dreams.

Finally, I realized that I didn’t need someone to complete me and that throwing myself into my relationships wasn’t working.

I didn’t become whole until I finally put the effort into dating and relationships, into myself instead.

Sources:

https://psychcentral.com/blog/what-is-love-addiction

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# advice# love# life lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35248 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy